DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI Governor stresses expenditure quality, prudent borrowing at 36th Conference of State Finance Secretaries

RBI Governor stresses expenditure quality, prudent borrowing at 36th Conference of State Finance Secretaries

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:07 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday convened the 36th Conference of State Finance Secretaries in Mumbai, focusing on structural fiscal health, prudent market borrowings, and modern financial mechanisms across state administrations.

The conference, inaugurated by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Sanjay Malhotra, centered on the theme ‘Role of Quality of Expenditure, Effective Cash and Prudent Debt Management in Enhancing States’ Fiscal Sustainability’.

Advertisement

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the high-level meeting brought together finance secretaries representing 27 states and three Union Territories. Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, the Controller General of Accounts, and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India were also in attendance.

Advertisement

Addressing the delegates, the RBI Governor underlined the necessity of expenditure control and strategic debt planning for long-term state stability.

"The Governor emphasised the importance of maintaining the quality of expenditure to ensure the long-term fiscal health of the States," the central bank noted in a release.

Advertisement

The Governor further directed state leadership toward stronger discipline in day-to-day liquidity management and liabilities.

"He also emphasised on the need for the States to adopt prudent borrowing strategies and efficient cash management practices," the RBI stated.

Turning to technological platforms and institutional channels, the Governor urged administrations to integrate modern lending and transfer systems into their governance architecture.

"The Governor urged the States to onboard onto the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) and utilise Programmable Central Bank Digital Currency (P-CBDC) for Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT)," the reserve bank highlighted.

State officials were also advised to actively deploy existing banking coordination platforms to resolve regional operational matters.

"He also advised States to make effective use of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) forum," the RBI noted.

During the proceedings, the Governor released an official reference booklet titled ‘Compendium on Cash and Debt Management for State Governments’. As per RBI, the compendium compiles key operational processes, concepts, and institutional practices concerning debt oversight in a concise and accessible format.

The conference concluded after detailed deliberations on state-level fiscal mechanisms, reviewing, inter alia, overall market borrowings by the states, short-term financial accommodation extended to them by the Reserve Bank, and the implementation of the Benchmark Issuance Strategy across state administrations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts