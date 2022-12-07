Mumbai, December 7
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent in a bid to tame inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for the past 11 months.
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank now has crossed 6 per cent.
This is the fifth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May and 50 basis points hike each in June, August and September. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided by majority view in favour of the rate hike.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, which the RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 6.7 per cent in October. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent since January this year.
Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal.
The RBI has slashed its GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent from an earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the current fiscal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP leads in 127 seats, BJP in 108, Cong 10, others 6
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start