RBI imposes Rs 29.6 lakh penalty on HSBC

Mumbai, June 28
The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) for non-compliance with certain directions related to cards.
The penalty has been imposed on HSBC for non-compliance with certain directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on ‘Credit Card, Debit Card and Rupee Denominated Co-branded Pre-paid Card operations of Banks’, the central bank said in a statement.
