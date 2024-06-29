RBI imposes Rs 29.6 lakh penalty on HSBC

PTI

Mumbai, June 28

The RBI on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh on The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) for non-compliance with certain directions related to cards.

The penalty has been imposed on HSBC for non-compliance with certain directions issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on ‘Credit Card, Debit Card and Rupee Denominated Co-branded Pre-paid Card operations of Banks’, the central bank said in a statement.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI