RBI: India to be among fastest growing economies despite global headwinds

PTI

Mumbai, October 14

India is expected to be among the fastest growing major economies this fiscal, geopolitical turbulence notwithstanding, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das opined at last month's meeting of the rate setting panel MPC while going with the majority to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

Members of the high-powered panel, however, had different views on the future trajectory of rate hikes to contain price rise, as per minutes of the meeting released on Friday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which recommends the bi-monthly monetary policy, consists of six members — three from the RBI including the Governor and three external members appointed by the cental government.

External member Ashima Goyal had voted for only a 35 basis points (bps) hike in the short-term lending rate (repo), while another government appointed member Jayanth R Varma made a case for a pause in rate hikes in future, showed minutes of the MPC meeting held during September 28-30.

Five members of the MPC, including Varma, had voted for a 50 basis points (bps) increase in the repo rate.

In his intervention, Governor Das, who heads the rate setting panel, opined that India is expected to be among the fastest growing major economies despite geopolitical turbulence. "While high frequency indicators are showing continued momentum in activity, global factors are putting pressure on external demand.