RBI keeps repo rate unchanged for 3rd time in a row amid West Asia uncertainty

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept key interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive policy review, as it assessed the impact of uncertain energy prices and supply disruptions arising from the prolonged West Asia crisis.

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Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current financial year, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to retain the repo rate — the short-term lending rate — at 5.25 per cent, while maintaining a neutral stance.

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The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate was kept unchanged at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remained at 5.5 per cent.

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Malhotra said trade-related concerns persist, with the US imposing new tariffs. He added that crude oil prices and financial markets continue to remain volatile amid the West Asia crisis.

The decision to keep rates unchanged comes even as Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based headline retail inflation crossed the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent, rising to 4.38 per cent in June.

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What is repo rate?

The repo rate is the interest rate at which commercial banks borrow funds from the central bank against government securities as collateral. The process involves a short-term arrangement where banks sell securities to the central bank with an agreement to repurchase them at a specified future date at a slightly higher price.

The repo rate is an important monetary policy tool used by central banks to manage economic activity and maintain financial stability. It also serves as a benchmark for other interest rates across the economy.

What industry leaders say

Dharmendra Raichura, Vice President and Head of Finance, Ashar Group, said the RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 per cent reinforces confidence in the residential real estate market by providing certainty around borrowing costs and creating a stable environment for homebuyers.

He said the move would support homebuyer sentiment, financing decisions and healthy residential demand over the next six to 12 months.

For homebuyers, predictable EMIs improve purchase planning and affordability, while developers benefit from greater visibility in project execution, financing and long-term capital allocation, he added.

Parveen Jain, President, NAREDCO, said stability in interest rates would have a positive impact on both homebuyers and developers and help maintain the momentum in housing demand.

He added that the decision would also give a boost to construction activity, MSMEs, building material industries and lakhs of workers associated with the sector.

The decision to keep the repo rate unchanged is also expected to have a positive impact on festive season sales of under-construction properties, Jain said.