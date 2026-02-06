RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, maintains neutral stance amid global policy divergence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday announced that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, while continuing with a neutral policy stance.

Announcing the policy decision, the Governor said the MPC arrived at the decision after a detailed assessment of evolving macroeconomic conditions and the overall economic outlook.

The RBI Governor said that external headwinds have intensified since the last policy meeting. At the same time, he noted that the successful completion of recent trade deals augurs well for the economic outlook. Overall, he said, the near-term domestic inflation and growth outlook remains positive.

With the repo rate unchanged, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate remains at 5 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate continue at 5.5 per cent.

The MPC's decision reflects a careful balancing of domestic economic conditions against global uncertainties. While growth and inflation trends at home remain supportive, the committee remains cautious in view of global developments and changing monetary policy signals from major economies.

Globally, monetary policy decisions by major central banks have shown a clear divergence in February 2026. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England decided to keep their interest rates unchanged in their latest policy meetings, following a series of rate cuts undertaken during 2025.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised financial markets by announcing its first interest rate hike in two years, signalling a shift in its policy approach.

On the inflation front, the latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that year-on-year inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December 2025 stood at 1.33 per cent on a provisional basis, compared to December 2024.

The low inflation reading provides comfort to policymakers, even as they remain watchful of potential risks from global developments.

The RBI reiterated that its future policy actions will continue to be guided by incoming data and the evolving macroeconomic outlook, with a focus on maintaining price stability while supporting economic growth. (ANI)

