RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the first monetary policy announcement of FY2026–27, citing rising global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

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Announcing the decision, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility at 5.25 per cent.

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Naval Kagalwala, COO and head of products, Shriram Wealth Ltd, said the RBI MPC meeting outcome was largely along expected lines, with both rates and stance maintained given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

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FY27 CPI inflation is now seen at 4.6 per cent, with risks tilted to the upside, and real GDP growth at 6.9 per cent (7.6 per cent in FY26) owing to elevated energy prices and supply shocks.

“The Governor indicated comfort around external front and reiterated to be proactive and pre-emptive in terms of liquidity management. G-sec yields were only mildly higher following the outcome of policy statement, although yields have fallen 10-20bps since the (temporary) ceasefire announcement in the West Asia conflict. We continue to remain constructive on the near end of the curve given RBI's assurance of maintaining adequate system liquidity and elevated yields," he said.

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Amit Modani, senior fund manager, lead – fixed income, Shriram AMC, said the move upheld a ‘neutral’ stance to navigate heightened global uncertainty. This cautious approach was primarily driven by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its subsequent disruption of global supply chains, he added.

“Looking ahead, we anticipate that the RBI will maintain an extended pause as it monitors volatile crude prices and external risks that threaten the dual deficit. While markets have found temporary relief in recent ceasefire news, the underlying environment remains clouded by uncertainty, leaving domestic markets sensitive to core macro indicators and the upcoming monsoon,” he said.

He added that, in this context, a defensive investment strategy centred on high-quality accrual strategies and the short end of the yield curve was recommended.

This approach offered better risk-adjusted returns while providing the flexibility required for a tactical pivot once geopolitical tensions eased, he said.

By aligning with the central bank’s ‘wait-and-watch’ guidance, investors can ensure high liquidity within a volatile climate.