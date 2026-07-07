RBI launches 115th round of Industrial Outlook Survey to assess manufacturing sector sentiment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday launched the 115th round of its Quarterly Industrial Outlook Survey (IOS) for the Indian manufacturing sector to assess business sentiment for the July-September 2026 quarter and gather expectations for the quarters ahead.

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According to an official statement issued by the RBI, the survey will cover the reference period July-September 2026 (Q2:2026-27) and will assess the current business situation as well as expectations for the October-December 2026 (Q3:2026-27) quarter.

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RBI said, "The survey assesses business sentiments for the current quarter (Q2:2026-27) and expectations for the ensuing quarter".

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The survey is aimed at capturing qualitative responses from manufacturing companies on key business indicators, including demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation.

The central bank said the survey will also collect the outlook on important business parameters for the following two quarters, namely January-March 2027 (Q4:2026-27) and April-June 2027 (Q1:2027-28).

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The Industrial Outlook Survey is conducted by the RBI on a quarterly basis to assess business confidence and expectations in the manufacturing sector. The findings are released in summary form on the RBI's website, with the identity of participating companies kept confidential.

For the current round, M/s Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. has been authorised by the RBI to conduct the survey on its behalf.

The agency will approach selected manufacturing companies to participate in the survey. However, the RBI has also encouraged other manufacturing companies to take part by downloading the survey questionnaire from the central bank's website under the "Survey" section.

According to the RBI, interested companies can fill in the questionnaire and submit the duly authenticated responses through e-mail using the contact details provided in the survey document.

The central bank said the survey seeks qualitative assessments and expectations from manufacturing companies on various aspects of business activity.

These include demand conditions, financial conditions, employment trends and the price environment, providing an assessment of current business sentiment as well as expectations for future quarters.

The RBI regularly publishes the findings of the Industrial Outlook Survey in a summary format, which helps provide an indication of business confidence and expectations in the manufacturing sector while maintaining the confidentiality of individual respondents. (ANI)

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