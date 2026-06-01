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Home / Business / RBI launches 2025-26 survey on computer software and ITES exports

RBI launches 2025-26 survey on computer software and ITES exports

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India has launched its annual survey on Computer Software and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) Exports for the 2025-26 round. The central bank uses this comprehensive data collection exercise to assess the performance of India's technology exports sector.

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According to a RBI release, the survey collects data on various aspects of computer services exports as well as exports of information technology enabled services and business process outsourcing services. The aggregated survey results are subsequently disseminated in the public domain, besides being used in the compilation of India's external sector statistics.

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The central bank has established mandatory reporting requirements for all tech-based exporting corporations operating within the country. The survey schedule for the 2025-26 round is required to be filled in by all software and ITES/BPO services exporting entities. The release stated that the final due date to submit the survey response is July 15, 2026.

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The soft form of this survey schedule, available in both Hindi and English, is accessible on the official RBI website under the heading 'Regulatory Reporting', leading to 'List of Returns', 'Return Name', and 'ITES - Survey Schedule'.

It can also be found under the head 'Forms' at the bottom of the home page and sub-head 'Survey', moving to 'Computer Software and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) Exports for 2025-26', which can be duly filled and submitted via email.

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The central bank has introduced advanced technological infrastructure to handle the data transmission for this round. "This survey round is being conducted through survey module of Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) enabling web-based submission with built-in data consistency checks for data quality assurance and automated email acknowledgement on successful submission facility," the RBI release stated.

"The facility to submit excel based survey responses through existing SMS system is also available in parallel," the release noted, adding that "This existing excel-based reporting system will be decommissioned from the next round of the survey." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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