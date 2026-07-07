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Home / Business / RBI launches 50th round of Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey for July-September 2026

RBI launches 50th round of Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey for July-September 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the 50th round of its quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the reference period July-September 2026, as per a statement by the apex bank on Tuesday.

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The survey aims to assesses the business conditions and expectations in key sectors of the economy. In the release, the apex bank said, "The Reserve Bank has launched the 50th round of the quarterly Services and Infrastructure Outlook Survey (SIOS) for the reference period July-September 2026."

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The survey assesses business conditions in current quarter and expectations for the upcoming quarter based on qualitative responses from selected services and infrastructure companies on demand, financial conditions, employment and prices.

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"The survey assesses the business situation for the current quarter (Q2:2026-27) from selected companies in the services and infrastructure sectors in India and their expectations for the ensuing quarter (Q3:2026-27) based on qualitative responses on a set of indicators pertaining to demand conditions, financial conditions, employment conditions and the price situation," the release added.

The survey also captures the outlook on key business parameters for next quarters. The RBI publishes the findings in summary form on its website without disclosing the identity of respondents. "The survey findings are released in summary form on the website of the Bank regularly, where identity of the respondents is not revealed," it noted.

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For the July-September 2026 quarter, the RBI has authorised Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. to conduct the survey.

Additionally, "The outlook on key parameters for the two subsequent quarters (Q4:2026-27 and Q1:2027-28) are also covered," the release added.

Besides selected firms, other companies in the services and infrastructure sectors can also participate by downloading the questionnaire from the RBI website and submitting their responses electronically.

"M/s Genesis Management & Market Research Pvt. Ltd. has been authorised to conduct the survey for July-September 2026 quarter on behalf of the Reserve Bank," it said.

The quarterly survey is part of the RBI's broader effort to track sectoral trends and gauge business sentiment across key areas of the economy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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