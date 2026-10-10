RBI launches dedicated dollar facility for oil marketing companies to mitigate rupee decline

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday announced a special facility to fulfill the complete daily dollar requirements of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Advertisement The central bank additionally revealed regulatory measures for the foreign exchange market to enhance market discipline and ensure effective risk management in the foreign exchange sector, while preserving a structured and clear market atmosphere.

Advertisement The action is taken as the rupee keeps losing value due to ongoing geopolitical and international economic uncertainty. The local currency closed at 96.71 versus the US dollar on Friday.

RBI introduced a special window for three OMCs: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Advertisement "Based on the evaluation of present market conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to establish a special facility to fulfill the complete daily dollar needs of three public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs)." it stated.

Under the facility, the RBI will conduct the sale of USD to the public sector OMCs via specified banks.

The facility will start on October 12, 2026 (Monday) and will continue until further notice.

According to regulatory measures, the RBI stated, “Authorized dealers must not allow users to rebook any foreign exchange derivative contract involving INR, either deliverable or non-deliverable that has been cancelled with any authorized dealer.”

The rollover of foreign exchange derivative contracts upon maturity will still be allowed, as long as the current regulatory requirements are met, it stated.

Additionally, it has lowered the threshold for engaging in foreign exchange derivative transactions without requiring an established underlying exposure.

"The RBI stated that the prior limit of USD 100 million equivalents for conducting foreign exchange derivative transactions to hedge contracted exposures without proving the underlying exposure has been lowered to USD 5 million equivalents for all authorized dealers."

The related threshold for engaging in exchange-traded currency derivatives involving INR, without proving underlying exposure, has been lowered from USD 100 million to USD 5 million equivalent, across all recognized stock exchanges combined.

The RBI also declared the launch of the Foreign Exchange Risk Reserve (FERR).

Regarding all foreign exchange derivative contracts involving INR with a notional value over USD 2 million equivalents, the RBI stated that “authorised dealers must maintain with the Reserve Bank an FERR in cash, amounting to 20 percent of the INR equivalent of each transaction’s notional amount.”

This FERR will apply to foreign exchange derivative contracts involving INR designed to hedge current account exposures where the user acquires foreign currency in exchange for the INR, it stated.