DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / RBI likely to cut repo rate by 50 basis points

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 50 basis points

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for a “jumbo rate cut” of 50 basis points on Friday to reinvigorate the credit cycle and counterbalance uncertainties, said the SBI research report. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:27 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for a “jumbo rate cut” of 50 basis points on Friday to reinvigorate the credit cycle and counterbalance uncertainties, said the SBI research report.

Advertisement

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will start deliberations on the next bi-monthly monetary policy on June 4 and announce the decision on June 6.

It reduced the key interest rate (repo rate) by 25 bps each in February and April, bringing it to 6 per cent. The six-member MPC, headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, also decided to change the stance from neutral to accommodative in its April policy.

Advertisement

“We expect a 50-basis point rate cut in June 25 policy as jumbo rate cut could act as a counterbalance to uncertainty,” said the research report by the SBI’s Economic Research Department, Prelude to MPC Meeting: June 4-6, 2025.

It further said a large rate cut could reinvigorate a credit cycle.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts