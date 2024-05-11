RBI likely to transfer Rs 1,000 billion to govt in FY25

ANI

New Delhi, May 10

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to transfer approximately Rs 1,000 billion to the government in FY25, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report highlights that RBI is anticipated to maintain a robust dividend payout for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25). This projection represents a slight increase from Rs 874 billion transferred in the previous fiscal year.

“The government has budgeted the FY25 dividend for RBI and PSU banks & financial institutions at Rs 1,020 billion, vis-a-vis Rs 1,044 bilion in FY24. In our view, a positive surprise is likely, similar to last year when initial budget estimate for overall dividend was only Rs 480 billion,” said the report.

Despite several factors influencing RBI’s dividend calculation, such as interest earnings and foreign exchange gains, analysts predict a continuation of strong dividend figures.

