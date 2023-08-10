Mumbai, August 10
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for third time in a row as it maintains heightened vigil on inflation.
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.
Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
He said the MPC would remain watchful of the inflation and remained resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.
While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remained above the RBI's target of 4 per cent.
The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation on some food items like tomato, wheat and rice that have witnessed surge in price in the last few weeks.
The government has mandated the RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion LIVE: PM Modi to reply today on fierce Manipur debate
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha expunged
Smriti Irani is suffering from 'Rahul-phobia', says Congress MP; ex-colleague Priyanka defends Congress leader amid row over 'flying kiss'
Rahul never disrespects women, BJP indulging in 'indecent' a...
Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Says they banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at o...
RBI maintains pause for 3rd time in a row; keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
5 feared buried following cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib
Rescue operation under way