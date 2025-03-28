RBI may cut repo rate by 25 bps in April

The RBI’s monetary policy committee is expected cut benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in its policy review meeting next month to push growth, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Thursday.

“We expect the headline inflation in FY25 to cool off to 4.7 per cent. Monetary easing may be limited to 75 bps in FY26,” Ind-Ra Chief Economist and Head of Public Finance, Devendra Kumar Pant said.