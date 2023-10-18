RBI penalises ICICI, Kotak Bank for violating norms

Mumbai: The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and Rs 3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of certain regulatory norms. The penalty on ICICI Bank has been imposed for contravention of norms related to ‘Loans and Advances-Statutory and Other restrictions’ and ‘Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select Fls’. PTI
Bengaluru
Jio Financial Services set to launch home, auto loans
Jio Financial Services plans to launch auto, home loans and other products, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeks to establish itself as a full-service financial services firm in a rapidly growing market. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
However, Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan afte...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Man on moon by 2040: PM Modi sets space target
Urges ISRO to set up space station by 2035
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...