RBI penalises ICICI, Kotak Bank for violating norms

Mumbai: The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 12.19 crore on ICICI Bank and Rs 3.95 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of certain regulatory norms. The penalty on ICICI Bank has been imposed for contravention of norms related to ‘Loans and Advances-Statutory and Other restrictions’ and ‘Frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select Fls’. PTI

Bengaluru

Jio Financial Services set to launch home, auto loans

Jio Financial Services plans to launch auto, home loans and other products, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeks to establish itself as a full-service financial services firm in a rapidly growing market. Reuters

#Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI