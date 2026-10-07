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Home / Business / RBI removes Paytm Payments Bank from scheduled banks list

RBI removes Paytm Payments Bank from scheduled banks list

Move follows revocation of bank’s licence; RBI says PPBL has been removed from Second Schedule of RBI Act

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank has formally delisted Paytm Payments Bank from the roster of approved scheduled banks after its banking licence was revoked. Image credit/ANI file
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from the list of scheduled banks following the revocation of its banking licence.

“Paytm Payments Bank Limited has been removed from the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

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The RBI had revoked PPBL’s banking licence in April this year, citing non-compliance with regulatory requirements and stating that the bank’s operations were being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors.

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Subsequently, the Delhi High Court directed the liquidation of Paytm Payments Bank.

The RBI said a notice regarding the removal was issued on July 31 and published in the Gazette of India in September.

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The Second Schedule of the RBI Act contains the list of banks that meet the criteria prescribed by the central bank to qualify as scheduled banks. Banks included in the schedule are eligible for certain facilities and privileges under the RBI framework.

PPBL, an associate company of fintech firm Paytm, promoted by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had faced regulatory action earlier as well. In March 2022, the RBI barred the bank from acquiring new customers.

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