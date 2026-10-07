RBI removes Paytm Payments Bank from scheduled banks list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formally removed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from the list of scheduled banks following the revocation of its banking licence.

“Paytm Payments Bank Limited has been removed from the Second Schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” the central bank said in a release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The RBI had revoked PPBL’s banking licence in April this year, citing non-compliance with regulatory requirements and stating that the bank’s operations were being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the Delhi High Court directed the liquidation of Paytm Payments Bank.

The RBI said a notice regarding the removal was issued on July 31 and published in the Gazette of India in September.

Advertisement

The Second Schedule of the RBI Act contains the list of banks that meet the criteria prescribed by the central bank to qualify as scheduled banks. Banks included in the schedule are eligible for certain facilities and privileges under the RBI framework.

PPBL, an associate company of fintech firm Paytm, promoted by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had faced regulatory action earlier as well. In March 2022, the RBI barred the bank from acquiring new customers.