RBI repo rate hike: Know how it impacts consumers

In accordance with market forecasts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points (or 0.25 percent) on Wednesday. This marks the initial increase in the repo rate, the rate at which the central bank provides loans to other banks, since February 2023.

Related news: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent

Advertisement

The decision to raise the repo rate from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent was made unanimously by the monetary policy committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra. This happens during increasing inflation, elevated oil prices, and a declining rupee.

Advertisement

In his MPC speech, Malhotra stated, “Global inflation is projected to increase. Uncertainty in trade persists. Worldwide sentiment continues to be delicate. The effects of the Iran conflict may also disturb trade and supply networks.”

Nevertheless, he mentioned that the Indian economy continues to be robust and is projected to remain resilient. The RBI Governor stated that rate cuts are not being considered in the short term.

Advertisement

How increase in the repo rate impact consumers

When the RBI increases the repo rate, borrowing costs for home loans, car loans, and personal loans may rise. Borrowers with variable-rate loans tied to the repo rate typically experience impacts more rapidly than those whose loans rely on different benchmarks.

For instance, think of an individual making a monthly equated installment (EMI) on a mortgage. If the interest rate rises, the borrower might face a higher EMI or maintain a comparable EMI over extended repayment duration.

The true effect relies on the loan size, remaining term, interest rate, and the lender’s resetting process.

Increased interest rates may also deter households and businesses from borrowing and spending. This assists in controlling demand and may alleviate inflationary strains as time progresses.

Nonetheless, an increase in the repo rate does not instantly raise the cost of every loan.

What happens when the RBI lowers repo rate

A decrease in the repo rate typically lowers borrowing costs for banks, which may motivate them to decrease lending rates. Reduced borrowing expenses can facilitate home buying, enhance business investments, and boost consumer expenditure, aiding economic growth.

Alterations in rates may impact the returns on fixed deposits. When interest rates increase, banks might provide better deposit rates, but the timing and degree differ among lenders.