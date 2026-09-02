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Home / Business / RBI reports $136.38 billion forex inflows under special swap facility as of August 31

RBI reports $136.38 billion forex inflows under special swap facility as of August 31

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ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Foreign exchange inflows under the Reserve Bank of India's special USD-INR swap facility reached USD 136.38 billion as of August 31, with Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits accounting for the bulk of the inflows, according to an RBI press release issued on Wednesday.

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The provisional data showed that FCNR(B) deposits brought in USD 127.23 billion, while Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) contributed USD 5.26 billion and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) added USD 3.89 billion.

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The central bank had introduced the special swap facility in June this year to cover inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs and OFCBs.

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"RBI had introduced a special USD-INR Forex Swap facility covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECB and OFCB inflows on June 08, 2026," the central bank said.

Under the facility, the window for FCNR(B) deposits remained open until August 31, while the facility for ECBs and OFCBs will continue until the end of December.

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"As already announced vide Press Release dated August 14, 2026, the Scheme was open till August 31, 2026 for FCNR(B) deposits, and will be open up to December 31, 2026 for ECBs and OFCBs," the RBI said.

The inflows accelerated sharply in the final days of the FCNR(B) window. In its previous update, the RBI had reported total inflows of USD 72.85 billion as of August 21, including USD 65.40 billion from FCNR(B) deposits.

This means total inflows under the facility rose by about USD 63.53 billion, or 87 per cent, between August 21 and August 31. FCNR(B) deposits alone increased by about USD 61.83 billion during the period and accounted for more than 93 per cent of the total inflows reported as of August 31.

The central bank said the figures are provisional and are "pending final reporting, accounting and reconciliation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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