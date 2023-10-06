RBI retains economic growth forecast at 6.5 per cent for this fiscal

Mumbai, October 6
The Reserve Bank on Friday said India is poised to become the growth engine of the world as it retained the GDP projection for the current fiscal at 6.5 per cent.
Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the domestic economy exhibits resilience on the back of strong demand.
He said the economic growth in the current year is expected to be at 6.5 per cent with risks evenly balanced. The projection is the same as was estimated in the August monetary policy.
The RBI continued to maintain status quo in the key policy rate and retained the repo rate at 6.5 per cent for the fourth time in a row.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar
The cause of fire yet to be ascertained
7 dead, 40 injured in massive fire at residential building in Mumbai
The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at ...
Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report
The news comes amid claims by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minis...
Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 103 missing people
So far, 2,411 people have been evacuated and accommodated at...
Reserve Bank of India retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent
Rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutiv...