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Home / Business / RBI schedules underwriting auction for Rs 32,000 crore government securities on May 15

RBI schedules underwriting auction for Rs 32,000 crore government securities on May 15

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ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Government of India is set to conduct an underwriting auction for the sale of Government Securities for Rs 32,000 crore on May 15, 2026. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the entire notified amount for the new security is subject to this underwriting process.

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"Government of India has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of Government Securities... through auction to be held on May 15, 2026 (Friday)."

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The central bank stated that the underwriting auction will follow a multiple price-based method. This format allows participants to submit bids at different price levels for the long-term government paper.

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"As per the extant scheme of underwriting commitment notified on November 14, 2007, the amounts of Minimum Underwriting Commitment (MUC) and the minimum bidding commitment under Additional Competitive Underwriting (ACU) auction, applicable to each Primary Dealer (PD)," the RBI said in a release.

The '6.36 per cent GS 2031' and the 'New GS 2066' securities carry a notified amount of Rs 21,000 crore and Rs 11,000 crore, respectively.

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Primary Dealers must submit their bids for the ACU auction through electronic channels. The RBI mandated the use of its Core Banking Solution, known as the e-Kuber system, for these financial transactions.

"PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) between 09:00 A.M. and 09:30 A.M. on the day of the underwriting auction," the RBI notified.

The administrative guidelines from the central bank specify that the commission for these underwriting services will be credited to the current accounts of the respective Primary Dealers (PDs) on the day of the security issuance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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