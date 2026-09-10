DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot

RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot

Pilot combines blockchain and central bank digital currency (CBDC) for securities settlement, with scope to cover other financial assets

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:47 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday introduced India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot. Image credit/ANI file
Advertisement

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday introduced India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, marking a significant step towards the use of blockchain technology and central bank digital currency (CBDC) in securities and asset settlement.

Under the pilot, CBDC and blockchain technology will be used for tokenised securities and asset settlements. The initiative will initially focus on corporate bonds, but the framework could eventually be expanded to other financial assets, including stocks, mutual fund units and electronic gold receipts.

Advertisement

Addressing the event, Malhotra said the Global Fintech Fest had evolved into a forum where stakeholders from across the financial ecosystem exchange ideas that could shape the future of the industry.

Advertisement

Highlighting the scale of India’s digital financial transformation, Malhotra said the country already had 57 crore PM-Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, 25 crore microinsurance policies and nine crore people covered under the Atal Pension Scheme. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he added, was recording nearly 80 crore transactions.

According to Malhotra, the most striking aspect of this transformation was not merely the scale of these numbers but the extent to which digital finance had become part of everyday life.

Advertisement

He said public-private partnerships had played a key role in advancing financial inclusion in recent years. The next goal, he added, should be to make financial services “ubiquitous and omnipresent”.

Malhotra also pointed to gaps in traditional lending, particularly in providing small-ticket loans to women, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and farmers. Fintech companies, he said, could use technology to bridge these gaps and further strengthen financial inclusion.

He emphasised that trust must remain at the heart of fintech innovation, warning that while trust takes years to build, it can be lost quickly. Fintech companies, he said, must therefore address risks related to cybersecurity, opacity and exclusion.

“A financial system which moves at the speed of light but does not command trust will not see many takers,” Malhotra said, underscoring the need to build confidence alongside technological innovation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts