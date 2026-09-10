RBI, SEBI launch India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday introduced India’s first tokenised corporate bond pilot at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, marking a significant step towards the use of blockchain technology and central bank digital currency (CBDC) in securities and asset settlement.

Under the pilot, CBDC and blockchain technology will be used for tokenised securities and asset settlements. The initiative will initially focus on corporate bonds, but the framework could eventually be expanded to other financial assets, including stocks, mutual fund units and electronic gold receipts.

Advertisement

Addressing the event, Malhotra said the Global Fintech Fest had evolved into a forum where stakeholders from across the financial ecosystem exchange ideas that could shape the future of the industry.

Advertisement

Highlighting the scale of India’s digital financial transformation, Malhotra said the country already had 57 crore PM-Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, 25 crore microinsurance policies and nine crore people covered under the Atal Pension Scheme. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), he added, was recording nearly 80 crore transactions.

According to Malhotra, the most striking aspect of this transformation was not merely the scale of these numbers but the extent to which digital finance had become part of everyday life.

Advertisement

He said public-private partnerships had played a key role in advancing financial inclusion in recent years. The next goal, he added, should be to make financial services “ubiquitous and omnipresent”.

Malhotra also pointed to gaps in traditional lending, particularly in providing small-ticket loans to women, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and farmers. Fintech companies, he said, could use technology to bridge these gaps and further strengthen financial inclusion.

He emphasised that trust must remain at the heart of fintech innovation, warning that while trust takes years to build, it can be lost quickly. Fintech companies, he said, must therefore address risks related to cybersecurity, opacity and exclusion.

“A financial system which moves at the speed of light but does not command trust will not see many takers,” Malhotra said, underscoring the need to build confidence alongside technological innovation.