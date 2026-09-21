DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI should avoid rate hike during festive season as higher EMIs may hurt demand: Chief Economist, Piramal Group 

RBI should avoid rate hike during festive season as higher EMIs may hurt demand: Chief Economist, Piramal Group 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:47 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should avoid raising interest rates in its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review as higher borrowing costs during the festive season could hurt consumer spending and corporate borrowing, Debopam Chaudhuri, Chief Economist at Piramal Group, said.

Speaking exclusively to ANI News in Mumbai on Monday, Chaudhuri said a rate hike at this stage could increase the burden of equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for consumers and weaken discretionary spending during an important period for demand.

Advertisement

"In the middle of the festive period, if EMI burdens increase for consumers, demand for discretionary spending... might slow down," he stated. "I hope there is no interest rate hike in this meeting, as this is a crucial festive period."

Advertisement

The caution comes as private capital expenditure and domestic consumption have shown signs of revival. Chaudhuri said that after a sluggish previous year, economic activity in the first quarter revived, with private capital expenditure joining public expenditure.

"This momentum should continue unless capital becomes very expensive or restricted for some reason," he added.

Advertisement

He also said GST rationalisation and festive demand are expected to provide further support to GDP growth, making continued access to capital important for sustaining the recovery.

Beyond near-term growth, Chaudhuri identified job creation for India's young population as the biggest structural challenge facing the economy over the next three to five years.

"With almost one out of every five young individuals currently lacking a good quality job, this is a serious problem," Chaudhuri said. "If this youth demographic is not absorbed into productive, meaningful jobs over the next 3 to 5 years, it will manifest into much larger socio-economic issues."

On banking liquidity, Chaudhuri addressed concerns around the monetisation of USD 127 billion in FCNR(B) deposits entering the financial system. He said banks are expected to deploy the liquidity into productive credit channels without compromising underwriting standards.

"With better risk-mitigation technology and improved underwriting principles at both NBFCs and banks, institutions will be reasonable when deploying this cash," Chaudhuri noted.

The liquidity entering the banking system could therefore support productive credit, provided lending institutions maintain their risk assessment and underwriting standards.

On external risks, Chaudhuri said crude oil prices breaching USD 90 per barrel could create severe pressure for domestic Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the rupee.

With India's purchase basket touching USD 110 to USD 111 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions, he said the RBI would need to remain attentive to volatility in the USD/INR pair.

"At these levels, the RBI will become cognizant of volatility in the USD/INR pair and take appropriate steps to curb excessive fluctuations, while letting the exchange rate level remain market-driven," he observed.

Chaudhuri's comments come against the backdrop of multiple factors shaping India's growth outlook, including domestic consumption, private investment, liquidity conditions and elevated crude prices.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about maintaining India's growth trajectory, provided access to capital remains unhindered and consumer demand remains well-supported through policy stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts