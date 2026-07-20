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Home / Business / RBI steps in to support rupee as rising oil prices push it near record low

RBI steps in to support rupee as rising oil prices push it near record low

Central bank reportedly sells dollars in onshore and offshore markets as Brent crude climbs above USD 90 a barrel

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market on Monday to support the rupee after a sharp rise in global crude oil prices weakened sentiment and pushed the currency close to a record low.

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According to traders familiar with the matter, the RBI sold US dollars in both the onshore and offshore markets. The traders, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the intervention was aimed at stabilising the rupee. An RBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The rupee fell as much as 0.2 per cent to 96.4575 against the US dollar, moving close to its record low of 96.9650 touched in late May. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield also rose 4 basis points to 6.82 per cent.

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Oil prices have risen more than 20 per cent over the past two weeks, with Brent crude climbing above USD 90 a barrel on Monday. As the US and Iran intensify their tit-for-tat attacks, prices have continued to rise, further straining the fragile peace in the Middle East. More than two-thirds of India's import bill comprises crude oil, and the rise in prices is putting pressure on the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The government and the RBI have already taken measures to strengthen the rupee. On June 5, they announced steps to encourage US dollar deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs) and eased rules for investments in domestic bonds to attract higher foreign currency inflows.

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Following the announcement, the rupee strengthened to as much as 94.1413 against the US dollar in late June. However, it has since surrendered those gains as rising crude oil prices rekindled demand for the greenback.

In a note, Barclays Bank strategists led by Mitul Kotecha said, “USD/INR continues to face upward pressure amid higher oil prices and increased importer USD buying. We anticipate some acceleration in the coming months, but the RBI's recent efforts to promote FCNR inflows seem to be falling short of expectations.”

Lenders have also been under pressure from the government and the RBI to step up efforts to attract foreign currency deposits from the Indian diaspora.

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