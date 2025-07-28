DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / RBI successfully concludes G-sec auctions worth Rs 36,000 Cr

RBI successfully concludes G-sec auctions worth Rs 36,000 Cr

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:05 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully conducted two government securities auctions with a notified amount of Rs 30,000 crore and Rs 6000 crore.

Advertisement

Both auctions were fully subscribed, highlighting a robust demand for government bonds.

According to the detailed auction results released by RBI, the two securities auctioned were the 5.91 per cent Government Security (GS) maturing in 2028 of Rs 6000 crore and the 6.33 per cent GS maturing in 2035 of Rs 30000 crore.

Advertisement

The auction for the 5.91 per cent GS 2028 received competitive bids worth Rs 24,453 crore from 98 participants, while the 6.33 per cent GS 2035 received bids totalling Rs 74,694 crore from 402 bidders.

After evaluation, RBI accepted competitive bids amounting to Rs 5,998.13 crore for the 2028 bond and Rs 29,947.86 crore for the 2035 bond.

Advertisement

Non-competitive bids were also fully accepted, amounting to Rs 1.86 crore and Rs 52.13 crore respectively.

In the competitive bids institutions like companies, banks and others invest in securities by bidding at the fixed yield and the allotment is given to the lowest bidders.

However, in non-competitive bids, retail investors and small institutions participate, and they do not quote a desired yield.

Both securities had full underwriting support from primary dealers. The entire notified amounts, Rs 6,000 crore for the 2028 bond and Rs 30,000 crore for the 2035 bond, were underwritten and accepted.

The weighted average yields were marginally lower at 5.7986 per cent and 6.3325 per cent respectively, indicating investor willingness to accept slightly lower returns, a sign of strong confidence in government securities.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI is scheduled to be held from August 5th to 7th, 2025. The market will be closely watching the outcome of the meeting for any changes in the interest rate stance or inflation projections.

The central bank plays a critical role in managing the government's market borrowing programme through periodic auctions, maintaining financial stability, and ensuring adequate demand across the yield curve. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts