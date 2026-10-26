DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / RBI taking steps to prevent sudden rupee fluctuations, but does not determine rupee's value, says FM Sitharaman

RBI taking steps to prevent sudden rupee fluctuations, but does not determine rupee's value, says FM Sitharaman

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:28 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was taking measures to prevent sudden fluctuations in the value of the rupee, while clarifying that the central bank does not determine the currency's value.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Sitharaman said the RBI's efforts were aimed at preventing abrupt movements in the rupee rather than fixing its exchange rate.

Advertisement

Her remarks come amid concerns over currency volatility and its implications for India's economy, particularly import costs and inflation.

Advertisement

On the country's fiscal position, Sitharaman said India's fiscal deficit had been declining year after year, with the government working towards reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 per cent by 2030.

Acknowledging concerns over the country's debt levels, the Finance Minister said such concerns were justified but maintained that the debt burden had been steadily declining.

Advertisement

On inflation, Sitharaman said the government was taking several measures to increase per capita income. However, she pointed out that external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and rising crude oil prices, had contributed to inflationary pressures.

She said the Centre was continuously taking measures to ensure that these developments did not adversely affect the public.

Earlier, addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College (SRC), her alma mater, Sitharaman emphasised the need to translate women's educational achievements into greater economic opportunities.

"Our responsibility now, therefore, is to ensure that progress in education opens greater opportunities for employment, for enterprise, and also for leadership," she said.

Highlighting women's growing participation in entrepreneurship, Sitharaman said, "About two thirds of Mudra loans have gone to women helping them establish and expand small businesses."

She also urged educational institutions to strengthen research and industry partnerships and make full use of government initiatives supporting skill development.

Referring to the government's ITI upgradation programme, she said the scheme was "upgrading 1000 government ITIs with Rs 60,000 crores and industry as co-manager."

Sitharaman also called for greater international collaboration in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology and climate science, to prepare students for future opportunities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts