RBI to conduct Rs 50,000 crore OMO purchase on December 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Reserve Bank will be conducting OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of Rs 50,000 crore on December 18, the apex bank said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the OMO purchase will be carried out through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method.

The operation will cover government securities maturing between 2029 and 2054, including 6.75% GS 2029, 6.10% GS 2031, 6.54% GS 2032, 7.18% GS 2033, 6.33% GS 2035, 7.23% GS 2039 and 7.09% GS 2054.

The RBI clarified that there is no security-wise notified amount, and the aggregate purchase size will remain Rs 50,000 crore.

The RBI said it reserves the right to decide the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept offers for less than the notified amount, or purchase marginally higher or lower amounts due to rounding off. It may also accept or reject any or all offers, either wholly or partially, without assigning reasons.

Eligible participants are required to submit their bids electronically on the RBI's E-Kuber system between 9:30 am and 10:30 am on December 18, RBI said.

Physical bids will be accepted only in the event of a system failure. The results of the auction will be announced on the same day, while successful participants must ensure the availability of securities in their SGL accounts by noon on December 19, 2025, it added. (ANI)

