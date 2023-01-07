RBI to issue green bonds in two tranches of Rs 8K cr each

PTI

Mumbai, January 6

The RBI on Friday said maiden Sovereign Green Bonds would be issued in two tranches for an aggregate amount of Rs 16,000 crore, and proceeds will be utilised for funding public sector projects seeking to reduce carbon emissions. The first auction would be done on January 25 while the second on February 9, the RBI said.

As announced in the Budget 2022-23, the Central Government as part of its overall market borrowings will be issuing Sovereign Green Bonds for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. These green bonds would be available in 5-year and 10-year tenure, it added.