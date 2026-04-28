RBI unveils mission SAKSHAM to bolster Urban Co-operative Banking sector

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday launched Mission SAKSHAM (Sahkari Bank Kshamta Nirman), a dedicated initiative designed to strengthen the Urban Co-operative Banking (UCB) sector through a nationwide capacity-building training program. The project represents a mission-mode effort to enhance the professional competencies of personnel across the sector.

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The RBI announced that the Governor officially introduced the initiative today, marking a continuation of ongoing regulatory and supervisory measures intended to support the UCB landscape. According to an official release from the RBI, the mission was developed following extensive consultations with the Umbrella Organisation of UCBs along with various National and State Cooperative Federations.

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"Under Mission SAKSHAM, a large number of training programmes (in-person as well as e-learning courses) would be conducted for UCBs, covering about 1.40 lakh participants, for various target groups, viz., Board Members, Senior Management, Heads of Risk, Compliance and Audit functions, and employees working in IT functions and other critical areas," the RBI release stated.

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The training framework focuses on a wide demographic within the banking structure, ensuring that both leadership and technical staff receive specialized instruction. To ensure effective delivery and accessibility, the central bank indicated that it would attempt to provide content in regional languages where feasible, catering to the diverse geographic presence of these institutions.

"The Mission is expected to enhance managerial and operational capabilities, improve the compliance culture, and strengthen institutional resilience across UCBs," the statement further noted.

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The RBI intends for this training to go beyond simple skill acquisition, aiming instead to foster a more robust internal culture within these financial entities.

"Mission SAKSHAM aims to establish a sustainable, self-reinforcing ecosystem for continuous learning, contributing significantly to systemic stability and healthy growth and development of the UCB sector," the RBI stated in the release. (ANI)

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