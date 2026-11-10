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Home / Business / RBI’s USD 239 billion net short dollar position may cap rupee gains despite FPI inflows: Report

RBI’s USD 239 billion net short dollar position may cap rupee gains despite FPI inflows: Report

The central bank’s significant future commitments are anticipated to take in more capital inflows as it gathers dollars to fulfil upcoming obligations

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:01 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) net short dollar position of USD 239 billion in the forward market may restrict the rupee’s growth, even with increasing foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, as per the report from IDFC First Bank Economic Research.

The central bank’s significant future commitments are anticipated to take in more capital inflows as it gathers dollars to fulfil upcoming obligations. As of September 2026, the RBI’s forward book recorded a net short position of USD 239 billion.

Of this total, around USD 40 billion is due within a year, USD 56 billion is due in one to three years, and USD 143 billion is due in three to five years. Positions with longer durations are primarily associated with the Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) scheme.

The report indicated that the RBI must gather dollars to meet obligations from buy-sell swaps, constraining how much rising capital inflows can bolster the rupee. The significant forward position limits the central bank's capacity to sell dollars in the spot market, given that its ability to sterilise these interventions via further swaps is still restricted.

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IDFC First Bank anticipates the rupee will strengthen in the short term if US-Iran tensions diminish and US artificial intelligence stocks adjust. The increase in FPI inflows in November has enhanced investor sentiment regarding India.

Nonetheless, rivalry from the US for global capital and high treasury yields might restrict prolonged currency appreciation.

The report projects India’s balance of payments surplus to be USD 65 billion during the first half of FY27. In the absence of RBI swap windows, the fundamental balance would have shown a shortfall of USD 85 billion.

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The FCNR-B of the central bank, along with external commercial borrowing and overseas foreign currency borrowing swap windows, has drawn in total inflows of USD 150 billion, necessitating repayment within three to five years.

Unrestricted forex reserves, not counting the forward book, have decreased, with import coverage falling to approximately seven months in October from ten months the previous year.

IDFC First Bank predicts the rupee will trade between 92 and 94 against the dollar by December 2026, decline to 94-95 by March 2027, and reach 96 by June 2027. The report expects RBI rate increases of 25 basis points in December and February, along with a potential further 25-basis-point hike in April.

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Furthermore, India’s crude oil basket is expected to average USD 85 per barrel in the upcoming months of FY27, in contrast to USD 102 per barrel in the initial seven months. An impending US-Iran deal might further lower oil prices and bolster the rupee.

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