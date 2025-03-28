RCS Interactions in India Skyrocket by 850% in 2024: Infobip Report

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 28: Global cloud communications platform Infobip has released its latest Messaging Trends Report, highlighting the rapid surge in Rich Communication Services (RCS) adoption and its transformative impact on customer experiences in India. Infobip analyzed more than 530 billion interactions on its platform between businesses and consumers in 2024 to identify the latest global business messaging trends.

Businesses worldwide have embraced the channel for highly engaging, two-way customer interactions. In India, Infobip's data reveals an 850% year-on-year surge in RCS usage as brands integrate it with SMS to create a seamless customer journey.

Infobip's data highlights a significant shift in digital communication trends, with mobile app interactions experiencing an unprecedented 2301% increase. WhatsApp interactions saw a 27% rise, while social media interactions surged by 890%. Meanwhile, email interactions grew by 21%, whereas SMS remains a strong and preferred channel for brands as part of their communication strategy.

Industry-specific insights reveal notable growth, with Transportation and Logistics witnessing a 164% increase in interactions, Wholesale communication services rising by 67%, and Healthcare and Fitness experiencing a 51% boost.

Harsha Solanki, VP GM Asia at Infobip, said: "RCS is gaining strong momentum in India because it delivers results. Its branded and verified experience builds trust, while rich media content enhances engagement. More importantly, RCS has boosted conversions by two to three times, and in some cases, even ten times, compared to traditional marketing channels. With RCS adoption soaring across sectors in India and AI redefining customer interactions, 2025 is poised to be a breakthrough year for conversational messaging in the country." She added, "Overall, Infobip saw a 30% increase in the number of brands orchestrating conversational marketing interactions with their customers on its platform."

AI adoption has also increased, according to data from Infobip's AI Hub. AI-powered chatbots and automation are being widely adopted, particularly in finance and insurance, where security and compliance are paramount. Businesses increasingly use AI for personalized interactions, fraud prevention, and real-time customer support.

For more insights, see the full report here: https://www.infobip.com/messaging-trends-report.

