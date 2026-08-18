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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 18: Readily Solutions Limited, formerly known as Readily Mobility Solutions Private Limited, is building an integrated clean-energy solutions platform focused on supporting India's transition towards renewable energy, electric mobility and a lower-carbon economy. Founded by Hiteshh Sharma, the company brings together renewable energy generation, solar EPC, captive solar power infrastructure, electric-vehicle aftersales services and lifecycle management under a unified business model.

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"India's energy transition is not going to be driven by one technology or one sector. It will require renewable power, electrification, efficient infrastructure and strong lifecycle ecosystems to work together. Our objective at Readily Solutions is to build capabilities across these interconnected areas and create a platform that can participate meaningfully in this transition," says Hiteshh Sharma, Founder & CEO, Readily Solutions Limited.

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The company's approach is centred on addressing multiple requirements of the clean-energy ecosystem rather than operating within a single segment. As businesses and mobility operators increasingly look for cleaner, more efficient, and commercially viable alternatives to conventional energy and transportation systems, Readily Solutions is developing capabilities across both energy infrastructure and electric mobility services.

A key area of the company's business is solar energy, with a focus on captive solar power generation and solar EPC services. Through captive solar solutions, Readily Solutions aims to help commercial and industrial consumers access renewable electricity while improving energy efficiency and reducing dependence on conventional power sources. Its solar EPC capabilities cover engineering, procurement, construction and associated project-development requirements for renewable-energy infrastructure.

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The company is also working towards developing and participating in renewable-energy assets that can generate long-term value while contributing to the decarbonization of India's energy ecosystem. By combining project execution capabilities with an asset-oriented approach, Readily Solutions is positioning its solar business to participate across different stages of the renewable-energy value chain.

"We see renewable energy not merely as a source of power, but as foundational infrastructure for the next phase of India's economic growth. Our focus is on building solutions that are commercially viable for customers while also creating assets and capabilities that can deliver sustainable value over the long term," Sharma adds.

Electric mobility represents another important component of the company's business strategy. Readily Solutions provides EV aftersales and lifecycle-management services designed to address the operational requirements that arise after electric vehicles enter service. These include areas such as maintenance, preventive servicing, roadside assistance, refurbishment, warranty support, insurance-related services, telematics, and other lifecycle requirements.

The development of a stronger EV aftersales ecosystem is becoming increasingly important as electric mobility expands across India. Reliable servicing and lifecycle management can play a role in improving vehicle uptime, extending asset life and reducing the overall operating cost of electric vehicles. Readily Solutions aims to address this requirement by building an integrated platform connecting different aspects of the EV ownership and operating lifecycle.

"The success of electric mobility will depend not only on how quickly vehicles are adopted, but also on what happens throughout their operating life. Aftersales, maintenance, uptime, refurbishment and technology-enabled lifecycle management are critical to building confidence among fleet operators, businesses and consumers. We want to help create that supporting ecosystem," says Sharma.

The company's integrated model also creates opportunities to connect renewable energy with electric mobility. Renewable electricity can support the growing energy requirements associated with electrification, while efficient lifecycle management can help maximise the productive use of electric assets. This intersection of clean energy, electrification and asset lifecycle management forms an important part of Readily Solutions' long-term business proposition.

India's accelerating adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles and cleaner industrial infrastructure is creating a rapidly expanding market for businesses capable of providing integrated solutions. Readily Solutions is seeking to participate in this transformation by developing capabilities that can serve enterprises, infrastructure developers, fleet operators and other stakeholders across the clean-energy and mobility ecosystem.

The company is also focused on strengthening its operational and institutional foundation as it scales. Its growth roadmap includes expanding its captive solar and EPC capabilities, developing its EV aftersales and lifecycle-management network, strengthening its project pipeline and building long-term partnerships across the renewable-energy and mobility sectors.

Technology and operational efficiency are expected to remain important components of this expansion. By combining clean-energy infrastructure with technology-enabled mobility services, Readily Solutions aims to create a scalable business platform capable of responding to the changing requirements of India's energy and transportation markets.

"Our ambition is to build Readily Solutions as an institution rather than simply as a collection of businesses. We want every vertical to contribute to a larger clean-energy ecosystem, supported by technology, disciplined execution and long-term partnerships. Scale is important, but sustainable and responsible scale is what we are ultimately pursuing," says Hiteshh Sharma.

As part of its longer-term growth strategy, Readily Solutions is also evaluating a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO), with an aspirational valuation of approximately ₹1,000 crore, subject to business performance, market conditions, regulatory requirements and applicable approvals. The proposed public-market journey is intended to support the company's institutional growth, strengthen corporate governance, broaden its access to capital and enable further investment in clean-energy infrastructure and technology-led services.

With renewable energy, electrification and sustainable infrastructure becoming increasingly important to India's economic growth, Readily Solutions is building its business around the convergence of these sectors. The company's integrated approach is designed to address both the infrastructure requirements of the clean-energy transition and the operational challenges associated with the growing adoption of electric mobility.

Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Hiteshh Sharma, Readily Solutions is working towards establishing itself as a scalable clean-energy enterprise with capabilities spanning renewable power, solar EPC, captive energy solutions and EV lifecycle services. Its broader ambition is to build a commercially sustainable platform that can contribute to India's decarbonization objectives while creating long-term value for customers, partners, investors and the wider clean-energy ecosystem.

"India has an opportunity to build a clean-energy ecosystem at a scale that can influence not only its own growth story but also the global energy transition. We want Readily Solutions to be part of that journey by combining entrepreneurship with infrastructure, technology and execution. The long-term vision is to build a trusted, scalable and institutionally strong clean-energy platform that creates value while contributing to India's Net-Zero ambition," Sharma concludes.

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