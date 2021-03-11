Ready for proactive steps, RBI Governor asks banks

PTI

Mumbai, May 18

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has asked banks to remain watchful of the geopolitical developments and proactively take mitigating measures to minimise the potential impact on their balance sheets.

The Governor held meetings with MD and CEOs of select public sector banks on Wednesday and the day before, the RBI said.

Das noted the “key role” played by the banks in supporting the economy throughout the pandemic.

He asked the banks to pay specific attention to further improve their grievance redressal system and continue to provide necessary support to the ongoing revival of economic activity.