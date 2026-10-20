Ready Server Launches ReadyServer LLM API, Giving Every VPS Customer Private AI Inference at No Extra Cost

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 20: Singapore-based VPS hosting provider Ready Server today announced the launch of ReadyServer LLM API, a private, OpenAI-compatible AI inference API included with every ReadyServer VPS plan at no additional cost.

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The service lets developers, digital agencies and tech-focused businesses build AI agents, chatbots, RAG pipelines and coding agents directly from their existing ReadyServer VPS. There are no API keys to manage and no per-token billing.

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The launch responds to a growing cost problem for teams building with AI. Individual token prices look small, but usage climbs quickly as applications move from simple chat prompts to autonomous agents. Research firm Gartner projects that AI inference costs per agentic workflow will grow more than fivefold through 2028.

Teams that want to avoid metered APIs often turn to dedicated GPU servers instead. For small teams whose applications only run periodic inference jobs, that means paying a high monthly fee for hardware that sits idle much of the time.

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ReadyServer LLM API takes a different approach. Rather than giving each customer a dedicated GPU, Ready Server operates shared AI inference infrastructure that all ReadyServer VPS customers can access over its private network. Requests travel from the customer's VPS to Ready Server's inference servers without crossing the public internet.

"Building with AI shouldn't come with a bill that grows every time an agent runs. Many of our customers are lean teams building real products, and they need room to experiment and iterate without watching a token meter. By building a private LLM API into every ReadyServer VPS, we're giving developers across the region a predictable, affordable way to put AI to work, right next to the applications they already run with us."

— Alan Woo, Director, Ready Server

Built for developers, compatible with existing tools

Because the API follows the OpenAI standard, developers can point existing code, SDKs and frameworks at the ReadyServer endpoint by changing the base URL. It works with curl, the official Python and Node.js OpenAI SDKs, AI agent frameworks, chat interfaces, coding agents and other OpenAI-compatible tools. No additional software installation is required.

At launch, the service offers two open models served with vLLM:

- Qwen3.6-27B-FP8 – built for fast, direct responses, with a 131,072-token context window

- Qwen3.8-27B-FP8 – a reasoning model that thinks before it answers, with a 262,144-token context window

Both models support tool calling, structured JSON output and image input. That makes them suitable for document search, summarisation, classification, data extraction and workflow automation. Ready Server plans to add more models.

Predictable costs through fair-share usage

Instead of metering tokens, ReadyServer LLM API runs on a fair-share policy that keeps any single workload from crowding out other users. During peak demand, requests are queued, and customers who have used fewer tokens are served first.

Availability

ReadyServer LLM API is available now to all ReadyServer VPS customers at no additional cost. Documentation and a quickstart guide are available at readyserver.ai.

About Ready Server

Founded in 2015, Ready Server is a leading Singapore-based VPS hosting provider in the Asia-Pacific region. Delivering high-performance, enterprise-grade infrastructure and a robust network of data centres spanning Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo, the company offers low-latency connectivity and unmetered bandwidth designed for demanding digital workloads. With flexible per-hour billing, Ready Server empowers developers and enterprises to scale instantly across major Asian hubs with superior reliability, connectivity and ease. For more information, visit readyserver.sg.

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