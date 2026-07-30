Ready Server Pilots Full-Immersion Cooling to Prepare Singapore Facility for AI-Ready Compute Services

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Singapore, July 30: Ready Server, a Singapore-based VPS Hosting and server solutions provider, has completed its first pilot of full-immersion liquid cooling at its data centre facility in Singapore, marking a key step in its roadmap toward delivering AI-ready infrastructure services.

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The pilot involves immersing complete server hardware -- production-grade AMD-based servers with memory and storage components -- into a tank of non-conductive immersion cooling fluid, using immersion cooling hardware from US-based liquid cooling specialist GRC. The immersion cooling fluid transfers heat away from server components far more efficiently than air, enabling higher rack densities and potentially reducing cooling energy consumption.

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Meeting the demands of the AI era

Global demand for high-performance compute, accelerated by AI workloads, is pushing data centre operators worldwide to rethink how densely and efficiently servers can be deployed. As computing systems become more powerful and valuable, operators are seeking more efficient cooling technologies to maximise performance while making better use of existing space and power resources.

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Rather than purchasing fully packaged immersion-cooled systems, Ready Server opted for a self-deployed solution -- designing a customised setup tailored to its existing facility. This approach reduces capital costs while building in-house engineering capability in liquid-cooled operations.

"Everything comes with a risk, so we have to take some that will enable us to compete and deliver the performance needed in the future," said Alan Woo, Director of Ready Server, who personally oversaw the import and installation of both the cooling tank and immersion cooling fluid.

A pragmatic, phased approach

Ready Server's pilot methodology reflects careful risk management. Servers selected for immersion are units that have already operated in racks for approximately two years -- nearing the end of their manufacturer warranty -- since immersion and hardware modifications can affect warranty coverage. Components are prepared prior to immersion: cooling fans are removed, thermal paste is replaced with a thin metal foil suited to liquid-cooled operation, and certain paper labels or adhesive stickers are removed, as prolonged exposure to the fluid can cause them to deteriorate.

Compared with alternative liquid cooling methods the company has previously trialled, including spray-based coolant jets, the full-immersion approach offers simpler maintenance and continuous 24/7 operation, and reduces the risk of coolant leaks associated with direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

Building toward AI-ready services

The pilot delivers benefits beyond electricity savings: it equips Ready Server with the operational experience needed to design future rack architectures for compute-intensive workloads.

"This journey into liquid cooling has taught us valuable lessons in designing our future racks and how we can deliver more compute-heavy services to customers," said Woo. "By investing in the technology and also the capabilities to run it, we are more ready to offer new services that the market is asking for."

Ready Server plans to apply learnings from the pilot as it expands its portfolio of high-density hosting and AI-ready data centre services in Singapore.

About Ready Server

Ready Server is a leading Singapore-based VPS hosting provider in the Asia-Pacific region. Delivering high-performance, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and a robust network of data centers spanning Singapore, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, the company offers elite, low-latency connectivity and unmetered bandwidth designed for demanding digital workloads. With flexible per-hour billing, empowering developers and enterprises to scale instantly across major Asian hubs with superior reliability, connectivity and ease. https://www.readyserver.sg/

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