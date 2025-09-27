Ready to Pick Your Next Must-Read? Start With These Brilliant Authors

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: Readers have a fresh selection of books to enjoy this season. A group of talented writers is making an impact across genres, from mysteries and novels to guides and poetry. Using real experiences, personal stories, and creativity, these authors bring books that feel relatable and engaging. Their works focus on human struggles, family life, and everyday challenges with honesty and warmth. For readers looking for stories that entertain, inspire, and leave a mark, this selection promises thoughtful, compelling, and memorable reads.

1. Rakesh Kumar Singh

Rakesh Kumar Singh is a senior CRPF officer who writes straight from real-life experience. Author of ten books in both English and Hindi, he blends stories of duty, stress, and hope with sharp insight. A two-time Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Puruskar awardee and recipient of several service medals, he brings depth and honesty to every page. His book, Behind the Uniform: Not Just a Cop, looks at the lives of Indian police officers--their long hours, hidden struggles, and need for understanding--while offering practical advice for those in uniform and those who set the rules.

2. Shakti Mehta

"It takes a Village" is the debut book of Shakti Mehta, who by qualification is a Chartered Accountant, and has spent 40 years in the field of Finance and Accounts. He retired in 2022 from a Multi-National Company as Vice President Finance and Accounts. "It Takes a Village" is an autobiography of a family, it narrates the true story of three siblings who grew up with disabilities and, with strong support from family, friends and society as a whole built rich, independent lives. Shakti shares a moving look at strength, hope, and the power of family bonds. Currently Shakti is managing Infinity Consultants Limited, a Company started by his younger brother. Despite living with physical challenges, he has travelled widely and has started learning music.

3. Kavitha Venkatesh

Kavitha Venkatesh is an Analytics professional, but a storyteller at heart, inspired by travel, teaching, and the everyday moments of life. A mother of two lively sons, she draws on real emotions to create stories that feel warm and relatable. Her debut novel, The Day She Met Him, follows Vidya and Vijay, two strangers whose chance meeting changes their lives forever. Filled with love, trust, and unexpected twists, Kavitha's story explores heartbreak, hope, and the surprises fate can bring. With this first book, she invites readers to feel, reflect, and be swept away by the magic of ordinary moments.

4. Jaideep Gupte

Jaideep Gupte is a banker from Mumbai with over two decades of professional experience and a deep curiosity about the world. Fascinated by astronomy, history, war, religion, and the science behind everyday things, he enjoys travel, exploring cultures, and trying new cuisines. His book, The Greatest Inventions Ever, uncovers the stories behind the everyday tools and technologies we take for granted. From the Stone Age to modern times, Jaideep brings to life the minds and efforts behind these inventions, helping readers appreciate the creativity that shapes our daily lives.

5. D. S. Parihar

Critics praise D. S. Parihar as a writer of depth and vision, whose stories reflect a life enriched by travel, exploration, and reflection. Blending suspense with philosophy, his narratives are known for thrilling plots that also provoke thought. His latest work, Business Runs in the Family, is acclaimed as a gripping murder mystery set against the backdrop of a multigenerational tea estate. Parihar skillfully explores ambition, secrets, and morality within a family saga that resonates universally. Beyond its intrigue, the novel offers profound insights into human values and morality, making it both compelling entertainment and a reflective literary experience.

6. D. Senthil Kannan

D. Senthil Kannan is a trainer, speaker, entrepreneur, and author with over 25 years of experience in personal and professional development. Founder of PALMS Training & Consulting, he has helped thousands grow through a values-driven approach. His first book, Transformational Thoughts, was widely appreciated for its simplicity and warmth. In his latest, Inspirational Insights, Senthil shares 100 short reflections drawn from travel, life experiences, and everyday observations. Each piece invites readers to pause, reflect, and find meaning in ordinary moments, making it a gentle guide for personal growth and fresh perspectives.

7. Paresh Swain

Paresh Swain is a life coach, corporate leader, and author guided by the mantra "love over power." A lifelong learner with experience in software, sales, and training, he combines insight, curiosity, and empathy in everything he does. Running fuels his creativity--he often says his best ideas come by the eighth kilometer. In his debut book, The Growning Effect, Paresh turns his professional journey into a gripping story of a driven executive navigating office politics, tight deadlines, and the art of human connection. With warmth, wit, and sharp observation, he delivers a narrative that draws you in and refuses to let go.

8. Nishant Kaushik

Nishant Kaushik is the author of eight bestselling novels and a regular voice in newspapers like The Telegraph and The Hindu. Based in Melbourne, he balances a busy corporate career with a love for storytelling that often drifts back to the streets of India, where he once lived. A frequent panellist at Melbourne's Writers' Symposium, Nishant brings sharp insight and warm nostalgia to his work. His latest novel, Bhadresh Mhatre's Slam Book, follows a widower who finds an old high school keepsake, sparking memories and truths that reshape his present.

9. Harshdeep Sharma

Harshdeep Sharma is a cybersecurity expert, trainer, and author based in Dubai with over ten years of global experience. He helps students and professionals understand Artificial Intelligence and build skills for the future. His book, Hi Humans, I Am AI, explains AI in simple stories and examples, showing how it affects work, life, and careers. Alongside the book, he runs #Mission1Million, a program giving practical steps, advice, and support to learners in India. Harshdeep's work makes AI easy to understand and useful for everyone.

10. Ananta Dave

Ananta Dave is a doctor and writer who has lived in both India and the UK. A lifelong reader, she now writes poems inspired by everyday life, nature's quiet beauty, and the harsh truths of racism and injustice. Her debut poetry book, An Agony of Hope, shares feelings drawn from her work as a doctor and her experiences across two cultures. With steady support from her family, Ananta writes to reflect the world around her in clear words, showing both kindness and struggle through simple, heartfelt lines.

If you want inspiration, a gripping mystery, or a story that touches the heart, these books have something for every reader. From life lessons and personal challenges to tales of love, curiosity, and resilience, each story helps you pause, think, and feel. The authors share honesty, warmth, and insight in every page, making their work memorable. Pick up any of these titles and get ready to step into worlds shaped by real experiences, sharp observations, and a clear look at what makes us human.

