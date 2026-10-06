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Home / Business / Real estate sales momentum set to pick up in 2HFY27 on strong launch pipeline: Report 

Real estate sales momentum set to pick up in 2HFY27 on strong launch pipeline: Report 

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ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India’s real estate sector is expected to see a pick-up in sales momentum in the second half of FY27, supported by a healthy pipeline of project launches and resilient housing demand across key markets, according to a report by Emkay Research.

Real estate demand remained resilient across India in 2QFY27, with Bengaluru recording healthy residential absorption and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) maintaining steady sales momentum.

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However, Gurugram witnessed some cancellations, largely from short-term investors. At the same time, projects by established developers remained relatively insulated due to a higher share of end-users and long-term investors, Emkay noted.

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“Although Gurugram is seeing some cancellations, predominantly by short-term investors, reputed players have not seen much in their projects, as these are predominantly driven by end-users or long-term investors.”

Project launches remained subdued during the quarter due to seasonal factors, leaving pre-sales largely dependent on existing inventory.

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However, “With 2H typically being a stronger period for real estate developers, a healthy launch pipeline is lined up across most developers, which should support a pick-up in sales momentum,” the report said.

Major developers have already posted 2QFY27 business update, posting robust pre-sales numbers.

Separately, the report also mentioned, India’s mall consumption remained resilient in 2QFY27, extending the momentum seen over the previous three quarters despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“Consumption trends remained resilient in 2QFY27 despite a relatively weak quarter, sustaining the momentum witnessed over the last three quarters amid a challenging macroeconomic environment.”

It noted that listed mall operators continued to benefit from asset repositioning, including the addition of premium brands, expansion of high-value categories such as jewellery, tenant remixing and a greater focus on experience-led retail through enhanced food and beverage offerings.

Emkay expects major mall operators to report strong consumption growth in 2QFY27, supported by broad-based spending across categories. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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