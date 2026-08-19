DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Real estate sector likely to remain resilient despite West Asia crisis: CareEdge

Real estate sector likely to remain resilient despite West Asia crisis: CareEdge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): India's real estate sector is expected to remain broadly resilient despite geopolitical uncertainty arising from the West Asia crisis, with healthy demand, strong developer balance sheets and robust office leasing likely to cushion near-term pressures. However, prolonged elevated crude prices could raise construction costs by 2-3 per cent and weigh on affordable housing and highly leveraged developers, according to a report by CareEdge Ratings.

Advertisement

The rating agency said in a research report that the impact of the crisis has been uneven across segments. While affordable housing and project execution are facing cost pressures, office leasing remains supported by strong Global Capability Centre (GCC) demand, while industrial and warehousing real estate continues to benefit from structural growth drivers.

Advertisement

CareEdge expects residential unit sales in the top six cities to remain broadly range-bound at around 3.55 lakh units in CY2026. Premium and luxury housing is likely to remain relatively resilient, supported by high-net-worth individuals, affluent domestic buyers and non-resident Indians, while affordable housing could face greater pressure from inflation, higher construction costs and affordability constraints.

Advertisement

The residential sector has already witnessed a structural shift towards premiumisation. Homes priced above Rs 1.5 crore accounted for 53 per cent of new launches in Q1 2026, compared with 43 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, the share of homes priced below Rs1.5 crore declined to 47 per cent from 57 per cent.

Developers, however, are entering the uncertain period with stronger balance sheets. The debt-to-collections ratio of the top 13 residential developers declined sharply from 1.80 times in FY20 to 0.68 times in FY26, while bookings exceeded Rs 1.5 lakh crore and collections crossed Rs 90,000 crore in FY26.

Advertisement

The office segment is expected to remain a key pillar of growth. Grade A office absorption in the top six cities is estimated at more than 90 million sq ft in CY2026, supported by GCC expansion, long-term leases and healthy occupancy. Listed office REIT occupancy stood at about 92 per cent in FY26 and is expected to remain above 90 per cent in FY27.

Meanwhile, institutional investment remained strong at $3.5-4 billion in H1 2026, the highest H1 inflow since the pandemic. CareEdge said urbanisation, infrastructure expansion, manufacturing investments and GCC growth should continue supporting the sector over the longer term. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts