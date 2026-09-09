DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Real estate sector needs policy reforms on affordability, approvals to unlock growth: Experts

Real estate sector needs policy reforms on affordability, approvals to unlock growth: Experts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:12 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India’s real estate sector needs faster approvals, digitised land records and a policy framework to address rising housing costs, industry experts said on Tuesday, highlighting affordability and ease of doing business as key challenges that need to be addressed to support the sector’s future growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Conference on Real Estate for Viksit Bharat: Enabling Growth, Investment & Ease of Doing Business, organised by ASSOCHAM, industry representatives called for policy interventions to make housing more affordable and streamline processes for developers.

Advertisement

Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee, Northern Region, Ashwinder R Singh said rising land prices had made affordable housing increasingly difficult and called for a dedicated policy to address the issue.

Advertisement

“Affordable housing is a complex issue. The land prices have gone up. There are certain policy interventions required,” Singh said.

“There’s a lot of work happening both in the private sector and the public sector, and the government is involved. But this is a big headwind that needs to be resolved quickly, and we need to come out with an affordable housing policy that kind of addresses this,” he added.

Advertisement

Singh said the issue had become increasingly important as home prices were moving beyond the reach of ordinary buyers.

“Because the current home prices are going out of bounds for the common man, which is a fact. We have to address this. If we don't talk about it, there will never be a solution around it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Council on Real Estate, Housing, Urban Development, Pradeep Aggarwal highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing business through faster approvals and greater use of technology.

“There are challenges around approvals, especially the long-standing demand for single-window clearance. Land records need to be digitised, approvals need to become faster, and technology adoption needs to improve,” Aggarwal said.

He said the focus was also shifting from simply constructing buildings to developing smarter and more sustainable structures, including green buildings.

“The focus is not just on building structures, but on making buildings smarter and more sustainable,” he said.

Aggarwal added that developers were increasingly adopting such practices and said their impact would become more visible in the coming years.

The industry comments point to the need for policy measures addressing both housing affordability and development processes as the real estate sector looks to support future growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts