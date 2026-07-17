realme Narzo 100x 5G and realme C100x launch in India - 8,000 mAh battery phones with 144Hz display

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New Delhi [India], July 17: If your current phone struggles to survive a full day of scrolling, streaming, and calls, realme has two new answers for you this week. The newly launched realme Narzo 100x 5G brings an 8,000 mAh battery, one of the largest capacities available in its segment, paired with a 144Hz display for smooth everyday use. A day later, on 16 July 2026, realme follows up with the C100x, which also carries an 8,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging at a more accessible expected price. If you are tired of carrying a charger everywhere, both launches deserve a closer look.

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You can purchase the realme Narzo 100x 5G on EMIs, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare battery capacity, display, and price, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, reducing your payment burden.

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realme Narzo 100x 5G - Confirmed specifications

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realme Narzo 100x 5G - Price in India

Here is what you pay for each variant at launch.

* realme Narzo 100x 5G (4GB+128GB) - Rs. 20,999*

* realme Narzo 100x 5G (6GB+128GB) - Rs. 22,999*

* realme Narzo 100x 5G (6GB+256GB) - Rs. 24,999*

You can also convert the cost of the smartphone into Easy EMIs (starting from Rs. 830/month*) and make the purchase easier on your pocket. While the phone launched on 15 July 2026, it went on sale from 22 July 2026, 12 PM onwards.

*Disclaimer: Easy EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

realme C100x - Launch date and expected price in India

A day after the Narzo 100x 5G, realme brings the realme C100x to India on 16 July 2026. Early information points to an expected price range of Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 25,999, positioning it close to the Narzo 100x 5G. Battery details already confirmed include an 8,000 mAh capacity with 45W fast charging, matching the endurance focus of its sibling launch. Full specifications for the realme C100x are expected to be confirmed closer to launch.

realme Narzo 100x 5G vs realme C100x

If you are deciding between the two newest realme launches, battery life will not be the deciding factor since both the Narzo 100x 5G and the C100x pack an 8,000 mAh battery. The Narzo 100x 5G has the edge on confirmed specifications, with its 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and 50MP camera already known in detail. The C100x, on the other hand, is positioned at a potentially wider price range of Rs. 17,990 to Rs. 25,999, which could make it the more budget-friendly option, depending on the variant's realme prices closer to launch. If you can wait a day, comparing full specifications after the C100x launch on 16 July 2026 will help you make a more informed choice.

realme Narzo 100x 5G vs realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G

If you are comparing options within the wider Narzo 100 series, the difference comes down to battery, display, and storage.

Both phones share the same chipset, so your choice largely comes down to how much battery backup, storage, and display quality matter to you.

Where the realme Narzo 100x 5G fits into your day

The realme Narzo 100x 5G is built around three real-world strengths rather than one-time specification wins. Its 8,000 mAh battery is suited to you if you leave home early and return late, such as during long college hours or a daily commute across the city, since it can comfortably stretch across a full day of navigation, calls, and social media without a midday charge. The 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support means that even a short charging break can add meaningful battery back before you head out again.

The 144Hz display with 1200 nits brightness benefits you if you spend time outdoors, since higher brightness keeps the screen readable under direct sunlight, while the faster refresh rate makes browsing and casual gaming feel more responsive. Together with the 50MP rear camera for everyday photography and fingerprint plus facial recognition for quick unlocking, the phone is aimed at buyers who prioritise reliability and battery endurance over flagship-level camera or processing power.

Why buy with Bajaj Finance

* Browse and compare online: Explore realme Narzo 100x 5G models on Bajaj Mall and compare battery capacity, display, and price before visiting a store.

* Visit partner stores: Check shortlisted models at Bajaj Finance partner stores and get expert guidance from in-store representatives.

* Opt for Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakhs with tenures of 3 to 60 months. Zero down payment available on select models.

* Check eligibility online: Verify your pre-approved limit using your mobile number and OTP on the Bajaj Finance website.

* Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.

With its 8,000 mAh battery, 144Hz display, and a starting price of Rs. 20,999, the realme Narzo 100x 5G is now among the best 5G phones under Rs. 25,000 if you prioritise battery life, while the upcoming realme C100x offers a second option to watch from 16 July 2026 onwards. Whether you are searching for the realme Narzo 100x 5G price in India 2026, the realme C100x launch date, or comparing the two, Bajaj Finance makes it easier to bring your next 5G phone home on Easy EMI.

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