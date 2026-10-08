realme TechLife Authorised Brand realfit Announces Festive Offer on 20,000mAh 45W Powerbank in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: realfit, a realme TechLife-authorised brand focused on making everyday technology easier to use, today announced a festive offer on its 20,000mAh 45W Powerbank in India. Combining up to 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, high-quality smartphone-grade battery cells and a built-in charging cable in a 20,000mAh powerbank, the product reflects the brand’s approach to creating practical technology for young people on the move.

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The offer will run on Flipkart from 8 October to 7 November 2026, with a promotional price of INR 1,999. The announcement also puts the spotlight on realfit’s origins in realme TechLife and its ambition to build a broader portfolio of AIoT products around everyday needs.

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From realme TechLife Roots to Everyday Relevance

Led by a team with roots in realme TechLife, realfit carries forward a focus on young consumers and technology that fits naturally into daily life. Its mission is to make everyday routines easier through products that combine useful features with straightforward design.

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For realfit, that starts with familiar moments: listening to music on the commute, staying connected through a full day of classes or work, and heading out without worrying about a forgotten charging cable. Its existing portfolio spans audio products and powerbanks, bringing this approach to two essentials of mobile life: sound and power.

The 20,000mAh 45W Powerbank gives that philosophy a tangible form. It addresses the practical demands of carrying and charging devices throughout the day, while the festive offer makes it more accessible to consumers preparing for travel, celebrations and gifting.

SUPERVOOC Fast Charging and Smartphone-grade Battery Cells

Alongside support for USB Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge (QC), the powerbank supports SUPERVOOC fast charging, delivering up to 45W to compatible OPPO, OnePlus and realme smartphones. Native SUPERVOOC compatibility brings this fast-charging capability to users of supported models, while PD and QC support extends compatibility to other devices. Actual charging speeds depend on the connected device and supported charging protocol.

The powerbank is equipped with high-quality smartphone-grade battery cells, built to the same rigorous standards as those used in premium smartphones. This focus on cell quality complements its 20,000mAh capacity, bringing the brand’s emphasis on quality to an essential everyday charging accessory.

A built-in charging cable reduces the need to carry a separate cable for compatible devices, making it easier to top up between lectures, meetings or journeys. With a capacity of 20,000mAh, the powerbank provides backup power when a wall socket is out of reach.

Together, SUPERVOOC fast charging, smartphone-grade battery cells and a built-in cable turn realfit’s focus on everyday ease into practical product benefits. They illustrate how the brand aims to translate its realme TechLife heritage into products with a clear role in young consumers’ daily routines.

Pricing and Availability

The realfit 20,000mAh 45W Powerbank has a retail price of INR 2,799. From 8 October to 7 November 2026, the festive offer will provide a saving of INR 800, bringing the promotional price to INR 1,999. The offer will be available on Flipkart at https://reurl.cc/OQDQW3

Building Towards A Broader AIoT Portfolio

Looking ahead, realfit plans to expand beyond its current audio and powerbank range with a wider selection of AIoT products. Its direction is guided by the same principle: start with what young people need in daily life, then make the technology easier to live with. The aim is to support more everyday activities with useful products that help people spend less time managing their technology and more time enjoying their day.

About realfit

realfit is a realme TechLife-authorised brand creating technology for easier everyday living. Led by a team with roots in realme TechLife, the brand focuses on the needs of young consumers through practical design and ease of use. Its portfolio currently includes audio products and powerbanks, with plans to introduce a broader range of AIoT products.

Contact

Website: www.realfit-tech.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/reafit.tech/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61593980834032

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