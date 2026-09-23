REAN Care Foundation Invests in Epilepto Systems to Support DhyanApp Development

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23: REAN Care Foundation (India), a Section 8 not-for-profit company working to make wellbeing accessible through technology, today announced a strategic investment of Rs. 15,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Lakh only) in Epilepto Systems Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based technology company. The investment is for 1% of Epilepto Systems’ paid-up equity share capital and is directed at accelerating the development of DhyanApp, the company’s platform for meditation, pranayama, yoga, mantra and spiritual practice.

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DhyanApp is built around traditional Indian contemplative systems, presenting dhyana, pranayama, mantra and yoga as connected disciplines with their own structure, lineage and progression. The platform brings practice resources and a community of seekers together in one place, with the aim of making thoughtful, structured access more available to people across locations and languages.

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Artificial intelligence is integral to the platform’s approach. DhyanApp uses AI to personalise yoga, Ayurveda and spiritual guidance according to a practitioner’s level, constitution and stage of practice. It also applies optical character recognition and AI audio processing to digitise traditional Indian scriptures at scale and make this material available in 15 languages. The intent is to widen access to source material while retaining the context and progression central to the traditions it represents.

For REAN Care Foundation (India), the investment aligns with its charitable objects. Structured access to contemplative practice can be uneven, often concentrated in particular institutions, cities and languages. By supporting a platform available on a phone and in a practitioner’s own language, the Foundation seeks to extend the same principle it applies across its work: putting useful tools directly in people’s hands.

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Focus areas for the collaboration

- Personalised yoga, Ayurveda and spiritual guidance through the platform’s AI capabilities

- Continued digitisation of traditional Indian scriptures using OCR and AI audio processing

- Translation and availability of the growing corpus across 15 languages

- Expansion of the practice library and pathways for community programmes and practitioner groups

The Foundation’s Board recorded that the investment is expected to promote and facilitate the activities of the investee company and thereby advance the Foundation’s charitable and not-for-profit objectives. As a Section 8 company, no returns from the investment will be distributed as profit; any proceeds will be redeployed towards the Foundation’s charitable objects.

Leadership comments, “Wellbeing is something a person builds daily over years. Access to good instruction for the inner life remains thin outside a few cities and institutions. DhyanApp puts that instruction on a phone, in the practitioner’s own language. That reflects the principle we apply to everything we support: useful tools in people’s hands, wherever they live.”

Praveen Vasireddy, Director, REAN Care Foundation (India), “These practices were never meant to be received in the same form by everyone. A teacher watches the student and offers what that student is ready for. Our work is to make that individual attention more accessible while remaining faithful to the source material. Bringing scriptures into more languages is intended to return them to a wider community of readers.”

Rutuparna Sahani, Chief Marketing Officer, DhyanApp

About REAN Care Foundation India

REAN Care Foundation (India) is a Section 8 not-for-profit company registered in Hyderabad, Telangana. It works to improve quality of life by supporting accessible, technology-led platforms that enable people to take charge of their own health and wellbeing. Learn more at reanfoundation.org.

About Epilepto Systems Private Limited

Epilepto Systems Private Limited is a Bengaluru-based technology company building AI-led products. It develops DhyanApp, a platform for meditation, yoga, pranayama, mantra and spiritual knowledge grounded in traditional Indian systems. To experience the app, visit dhyanap.onelink.me/quzA/9x8xtq49.

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