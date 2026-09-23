Reap and Visa Collaborate to Launch Stablecoin Card Programs Across 100+ Markets

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 23: Reap, a global financial technology company building stablecoin-enabled infrastructure, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring stablecoin-linked Visa credit card programs to over 100+ markets globally, powered by Reap's card issuance infrastructure, in compliance with local regulations.

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The collaboration will bring Reap's market-leading Visa credit card issuing infrastructure beyond Asia and Latin America, into EMEA and Africa.

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Reap will also become the first fintech in Asia to partner with Visa to enable global stablecoin credit card issuing at scale. Partners can launch and scale globally through Reap's infrastructure, which provides the card network authorization, card processing, compliance frameworks, and operations so teams can focus on product and growth.

Stablecoin-linked card programs are one of the fastest-growing segments in digital payments. According to Artemis Research, the segment is growing at a 106% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), compared to just 5% for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, signalling rising demand for infrastructure that bridges digital asset holdings with global merchant acceptance.

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"We are excited that Visa is building the stablecoin card category with us in this landmark collaboration from Asia Pacific. What we've always wanted is for stablecoins to be as usable and accessible for businesses as any other payment method. We're proud to collaborate with Visa as our leading go-to-market partner for stablecoin solutions, supporting our international expansion and sharing insights on bringing global card programs to market. Stablecoins opened the door, but the real unlock is the compliant infrastructure pathway that this creates for any company, anywhere in the world, to issue cards and scale through a single partnership." said Daren Guo, Co-Founder, Reap.

Visa is seeing a $20 billion annual run rate of global stablecoin settlement volume, up 15x year-over-year, with over 160 stablecoin card programs globally. The partnership helps extend Visa's stablecoin adoption strategy and deepens Visa's positioning as a hyperscaler, bringing together stablecoins, blockchain and on-chain payments to deliver real world solutions for business.

"Stablecoin-linked card programs are entering a new stage and phase of scale and adoption. The collaboration with Reap reflects the strong momentum we are seeing across the payments ecosystem. Visa is partnering with innovators like Reap to bring trusted and secure payment infrastructure to more markets and use cases, enabling these businesses to move faster while reaching the global acceptance and reliability they need to grow", said Stephen Karpin, President, Visa Asia Pacific.

Through Reap's infrastructure, fintechs, businesses, and platforms can offer credit card programs where stablecoins are used to fund and manage spending. Partners can use stablecoins as collateral, enable cardholders to repay balances in stablecoins and support cross-border corporate spending with compliance and program management built in. They can also spend at 175M+ Visa-accepting merchant locations worldwide, which brings the familiarity and global reach of the Visa network to stablecoin-enabled treasury and spend management.

The expanded partnership supports a range of use cases:

- Corporate treasury and cross-border spend: Fund credit cards using stablecoins and manage cross-border expenses more efficiently.

- Global payouts and vendor spend: Enable platforms to support business payments and payouts through a card experience, with stablecoins powering settlement flows.

- Embedded finance for B2B platforms: Launch branded card programs that integrate stablecoin funding and repayment into existing product experiences.

New settlement and payment pathways

As part of an expanded collaboration, Visa and Reap will explore new settlement and payment pathways, including agentic commerce capabilities. This will include looking at how trusted AI agents can execute authenticated payments within user-defined parameters - ensuring security and compliance remain uncompromised - while laying the groundwork for a new era of programmable, stablecoin-native commerce.

Reap is also a partner for Visa's stablecoin settlement program in the Asia Pacific region, settling payment obligations with Visa directly using stablecoins. The integration of stablecoin settlement between Reap and Visa unlocks settlement over a blockchain beyond traditional banking hours and weekend delays that have long constrained global card operations. For issuers and card programs, this reduces the need to hold large pre-funded balances. It marks a foundational shift in how modern card networks and their partners manage liquidity at global scale.

Reap also plans to be one of the first in the market to introduce multicurrency stablecoin card capability, enabling card programs to support additional currencies and stablecoin-based funding and settlement options, further broadening the range of digital assets that card programs can utilise.

About Reap

Reap is a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-enabled infrastructure. We transform the financial landscape through more efficient money movement by merging traditional finance with digital assets, bridging disparate economies and connecting key financial markets.

Reap was an early leader in Asia to incorporate stablecoins into our solutions. In 2025, Reap processed billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows. From stablecoin-enabled credit cards to cross-border payments, we streamline financial operations and empower companies to scale with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions.

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, Reap employs around 300 people worldwide. More information about Reap can be found at reap.global.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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