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Home / Business / REC Limited Holds 57th Annual General Meeting and launches 3rd edition of ESG report

REC Limited Holds 57th Annual General Meeting and launches 3rd edition of ESG report

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PTI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, August 26, 2026: REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, held its 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today through Video Conferencing, providing shareholders an opportunity to be apprised of the Company’s performance and key achievements during the financial year 2025-26.

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Addressing the shareholders, Shri Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director, REC Limited, highlighted the Company’s strong financial and operational performance during FY2025-26 and its growing role as a trusted partner in India’s energy transition. He said that the year marked strong performance and strategic progress for REC amid a rapidly evolving global environment, with the Company continuing to focus on growth, resilience, sustainability, transparency and strong corporate governance.

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During FY2025-26, REC achieved its highest-ever annual disbursements of ₹2.11 lakh crore, while sanctions rose to a record ₹4.09 lakh crore. The Company’s net worth crossed ₹84,000 crore, registering around 9% year-on-year growth, while its gross loan assets stood at ₹5.84 lakh crore as on March 31, 2026. The Company recorded a net profit of ₹16,282 crore and total income of ₹59,187 crore during the year.

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Highlighting REC’s growing contribution to the clean energy transition, Shri Srivastava said that during the year the Company sanctioned 58 renewable energy projects with an aggregate installed capacity of over 13,000 MW, involving loan assistance of more than ₹85,000 crore. REC’s renewable energy loan assets crossed ₹75,000 crore, registering around 30% year-on-year growth. The Company-financed projects have cumulatively contributed to avoiding approximately 7.6 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

CMD, REC Ltd., along with the Board of Directors, unveiled the 3rd edition of the REC Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) report during the AGM. The Sustainability Report reflects REC’s continuous commitment to enabling a green, inclusive and resilient energy ecosystem for India, while advancing sustainable growth and responsible development. It highlights the Company’s ongoing efforts to drive meaningful impact, strengthen communities and contribute towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

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On sustainability and responsible growth, Shri Srivastava highlighted REC’s continued focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities. The Company received the highest rating in the National Stock Exchange’s ESG ratings among 505 Indian companies. REC also maintained strong risk-management and information-security frameworks, including ISO 31000:2018 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications.

REC also continued its commitment towards inclusive development through CSR initiatives. During FY 2025-26, a CSR budget of ₹338 crore was allocated towards healthcare, rural development, environment, sports, support to the armed forces, infrastructure and community development.

The CMD further spoke about the proposed restructuring of REC and Power Finance Corporation (PFC), as announced in the Union Budget 2026-27. He informed that the merger is under progress and is expected to create benefits through enhanced balance-sheet strength, capital efficiencies and operational synergies, supporting large-scale funding and improved credit flow across the power sector value chain.

The AGM was attended by Shri Jitendra Srivastava, Chairman & Managing Director along with the members of the Board of Directors of REC Limited.

The 57th AGM reaffirmed REC’s commitment to powering India’s growth, supporting the country’s energy transition and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through responsible financing, innovation, sustainability and stakeholder-focused governance.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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