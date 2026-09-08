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Home / Business / REC Limited successfully issues India’s first Pilot Issue on Tokenized Corporate Bonds under SEBI regulatory Sandbox Framework

REC Limited successfully issues India’s first Pilot Issue on Tokenized Corporate Bonds under SEBI regulatory Sandbox Framework

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): REC, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC-IFC, has achieved a landmark milestone in India’s capital markets by issuance of India’s First Pilot Issue on Tokenized Corporate Bonds under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Regulatory Sandbox Framework.

The size of pilot issue was ₹500 Crore (base issue of ₹100 Crore with a green shoe option of ₹400 Crore) and bidding was undertaken at EBP platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). Demonstrating deep investor confidence and enthusiasm for cutting-edge market innovations, the issue received an overwhelming market response from investors, clocking a book building of ₹796 Crore (oversubscribed by Rs 8x). REC has accepted ₹500 Crore at a coupon rate of 7.30% per annum for a tenor of 1 year 9 months.

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The success of this pilot issue reflects the forward-looking vision and coordinated commitment of SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and all participating Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)—including NPCI, depositories and stock exchanges. The tokenised mode enabled faster settlement, with pay-in, allotment and listing of the bonds on same day. The bonds are listed on NSE and BSE Limited.

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Speaking on the milestone, Rajesh Kumar, Director (Finance), REC said, "We express our deepest appreciation to SEBI for its visionary leadership in strengthening India's capital markets through progressive regulations, active stakeholder consultation, and technology-driven reforms. SEBI’s continued focus on ease of doing business, improved market efficiency, and faster turnaround of regulatory processes has significantly enhanced the depth and resilience of India's financial markets."

This issuance represents a transformative leap forward in India’s capital market, introducing atomic Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) settlement and shared-ledger transparency.

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"The Demat 2.0 initiative and tokenisation of corporate bonds represent a landmark step in the evolution of India's debt markets. By leveraging digital infrastructure, distributed ledger technology, and CBDC-enabled settlement while preserving existing investor protections and regulatory safeguards, SEBI is laying the foundation for the next generation of capital market infrastructure," said Rajesh Kumar.

Through Demat 2.0, securities ownership is securely recorded and tracked on a permissioned distributed ledger, eliminating settlement risks and operational friction while maintaining statutory safeguards and institutional compliance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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