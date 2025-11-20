New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

On World Toilet Day, Reckitt, a global leader in health and hygiene, unveiled a historic tribute to India’s sanitation workforce, the backbone of our nation’s cleanliness and health. Under its flagship initiative, Dettol Banega Swasth India, the campaign launched a special collection of six commemorative postage stamps, celebrating the dignity, resilience, and indispensable role of sanitation workers in shaping a cleaner, healthier India.

This initiative is deeply aligned with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas”, the foundation of India’s progress. For over a decade, Reckitt has supported the Swachh Bharat Mission, focusing not only on infrastructure but also on behavioural change, operations, and maintenance, that are the critical investments that create lasting impact.

The commemorative stamps are more than symbols; they represent a national statement of pride and progress, acknowledging that true development is measured not only by GDP but by Gross Domestic Behaviour—the dignity, health, and well-being of every citizen.

Sanitation workers have long remained invisible, despite performing hazardous work essential to public health. Their life expectancy is just 45 years, compared to 75 years for the average citizen - a stark 30-year gap that reflects systemic inequities. Through the Harpic World Toilet College (HWTC) initiative, Reckitt is working to bridge this gap by empowering sanitation workers with skills, safety practices, and dignity—lifting them out of poverty and breaking intergenerational trap.

Since 2018, HWTC has trained over 1 lakh sanitation workers, equipping them with technical knowledge, life skills, and access to safer, more dignified livelihoods. These efforts have transformed lives, enabling workers to become agents of change in their communities. This initiative reflects Reckitt’s commitment to equitable sanitation access, purpose-led behavioural change, and systemic transformation across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we believe everyone has a right to good health and hygiene. This belief drives us to fight for access to products, knowledge, and resources that enable well-being for all. Sanitation workers are the backbone of India’s hygiene ecosystem. They protect our communities, safeguard our cities, and uphold the nation’s health every single day. Through these commemorative postage stamps, we honour the resilience, courage, and indispensable role of sanitation workers in shaping a cleaner and safer India. The Harpic World Toilet Colleges remain committed to equipping sanitation workers with the skills, respect, and recognition they truly deserve.”

Jack Sim, Founder & Director, World Toilet Organisation, said, “The world’s sanitation systems rely on people who are too often unseen and unheard. Honouring sanitation workers through commemorative postage stamps is a meaningful step towards recognising their contribution to public health. India is setting an important example by valuing those who safeguard sanitation on the frontlines. This initiative by Reckitt serves as a powerful reminder that sanitation workers are unsung heroes who deserve the nation’s respect and gratitude.”

The commemorative stamps honour six sanitation workers whose lives were transformed through Harpic World Toilet College (WTC):

• Jaswinder Kaur (Patiala) – A breast cancer survivor who rebuilt her life and now ensures clean, safe government school toilets for children.

• Sital Bastia (Cuttack) – Someone who once had to fight for her identity, she found dignity and purpose through WTC training and now manages a Septage Treatment Plant.

• Sunil Kapursing Siraswal (Sambhajinagar) – Once a daily-wage manhole cleaner, he formed the Swachhta Ratna Purush Bachat Gat self-help group and is now a community leader advocating mechanised sanitation and safe practices.

• Arati Naik (Bhubaneswar) – From years of unstable work to a secure sanitation role, she regained her confidence and built a stable future for her children.

• Kuku Ram (Patiala) – A sanitation worker and international bodybuilding champion, supported by WTC to pursue his dreams and represent India globally overcoming overwhelming challenges.

• Shushil Kumar (Varanasi) – Coming from a family where no one had attended school for seven generations, he is now a community role model advocating education and hygiene.

The Harpic World Toilet Colleges were created to strengthen India’s sanitation ecosystem by building skilled, confident, and well-informed sanitation professionals. Beyond technical training, they equip workers with essential life skills, safety practices, and practical knowledge that enable them to drive positive changes in their communities. By enhancing capability and confidence, the Harpic World Toilet Colleges are helping elevate sanitation standards across the country.

The launch of these commemorative postage stamps reflects Reckitt’s continued efforts to uplift those at the heart of India’s sanitation system. By spotlighting their stories nationally, Dettol Banega Swasth India continues to champion dignity and inclusion for every sanitation worker, paving the way for a cleaner, healthier, and more equitable India for generations to come.

