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Home / Business / Reclaim the Night Walk Brings Citizens Together in Delhi to Champion Women’s Safety and Freedom in Public Spaces

Reclaim the Night Walk Brings Citizens Together in Delhi to Champion Women’s Safety and Freedom in Public Spaces

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ANI
Updated At : 04:46 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: In a collective call for women’s safety, freedom and equal access to public spaces, citizens of Delhi came together on October 9 for a ‘Reclaim the Night’ walk. Initiated by Yashika Shaikh, Rajlaxmi Singh Yadav and Richa, the march began at Lodhi Garden and culminated at India Gate, bringing participants together to challenge restrictions on women’s mobility and highlight their right to occupy public spaces without fear.

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The initiative was organised in solidarity with women who continue to navigate limitations on their freedom of movement, particularly after dark. From restrictions on accessing parks during certain hours to the broader social expectations surrounding when women should be outdoors, the walk sought to question the idea that safety must come at the cost of freedom.

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At the heart of the movement was a simple yet powerful message: public spaces belong to everyone, irrespective of gender or the time of day. The organisers emphasised that women’s safety cannot be achieved by restricting their movements or imposing curfews on their freedom. Instead, the focus must be on creating safer, more inclusive public spaces where women can move freely and confidently.

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The march also highlighted the importance of collective presence and solidarity. With the message that if women cannot access a park after a certain hour, they can still come together outside it and reclaim the streets, the walk aimed to challenge the fear associated with women being outdoors at night.

Speaking about the initiative, Yashika Shaikh, initiator of Reclaim the Night Delhi , said, “Reclaim the Night is about challenging the idea that women must restrict their movements to stay safe. We have the right to occupy public spaces without fear, regardless of the time. Our freedom should not be conditional, and coming together is a way to make that presence visible.”

Rajlaxmi Singh Yadav, initiator of Reclaim the Night Delhi, said, “Women’s safety should never mean restricting women’s freedom. Keeping women away from public spaces after dark does not address the larger issue. We need to create an environment where everyone can access streets and public spaces safely. This walk was a step towards starting that conversation and encouraging more people to stand together.”

Building on the collective spirit of the October 9 march, the organisers have announced that Reclaim the Night walks will now be held monthly. The initiative aims to encourage continued public participation, strengthen conversations around women’s safety and promote the idea that freedom of movement is an essential part of equality.

Women, men and allies who support gender equality and safer public spaces are invited to join future walks and stand together in reclaiming the night.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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