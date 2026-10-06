BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: RecoBee, the AI-powered entertainment intelligence platform, today announced its work with Sony Pictures India on the marketing and audience strategy for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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Building on a partnership that began with Project Hail Mary and Masters of the Universe, RecoBee provided Sony Pictures India with real-time audience intelligence, sentiment analysis, and data-driven marketing recommendations across the film's campaign — helping the studio track how audiences were responding and sharpen its outreach in the crucial run-up to release.

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"We first brought RecoBee in for a single title and found their insights valuable to continue working with them across several campaigns. What stands out is the combination of speed and depth: meaningful audience intelligence, sharp sentiment reads, and recommendations that can help inform our marketing decisions. They’ve been a valuable partner in helping us better understand audiences and bring an additional layer of insight to our campaigns." — Jimit Kansara, Head of Marketing, Sony Pictures India

"Working with Sony Pictures India on a title of this scale is exactly what RecoBee was built for," said Syed Jamal, CEO, RecoBee. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a global event, and being trusted to help shape how it reached Indian audiences is a milestone we're proud of."

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on to make box-office history in India, recording the biggest opening frame ever for a non-Indian film, dethroning Avengers: Endgame. The film drew nearly a million moviegoers on its opening Thursday alone, earning more than INR 60 crore Net on day one — and has since become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, crossing an astonishing 500 Cr Net at the Indian Box-office recently. RecoBee's audience intelligence supported Sony Pictures India throughout the campaign behind this record-setting run.

The engagement is part of a growing collaboration between the two companies, spanning RecoBee's Cinelytics tracking dashboard, real-time sentiment analysis, and ongoing audience-intelligence work across Sony Pictures India's upcoming slate.

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