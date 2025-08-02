Record Spike in Digital ITR Filing: TaxBuddy App Emerges as Top Choice in 2025

The surge in app-based tax filing shows India's growing shift toward gaining greater access to AI-enabled compliance solutions as the ITR deadline approaches in July.

India's July 2025 income tax filing season is undergoing a grand digital transformation. Up to mid-July, over 4.3 crores of taxpayers reported their IITRs online so far, up 17% from the comparable period a year ago. But beyond statistics is a larger story: Indians now prefer do-it-yourself filing tools more than ever, relying on technology more than on traditional help to navigate their taxable responsibility.

And in this ever-evolving field, the TaxBuddy app is emerging as one of the top filing apps for DIY filing, which is applauded for making it easy, smart, and much less stressful.

The New Age of Tax Compliance in India

ITR filing was also long thought of as a time-consuming paper-intensive job—something most people avoided or outsourced to accountants. But in recent years, particularly in 2025, that thinking has been changing very rapidly.

The government's push for digital compliance—basic ITR forms, linkage of Aadhaar with PAN, and AI-driven reconciliation tools—has paved the way. But change is happening at the user level. Larger numbers now prefer to do taxes from their laptops or even telephones, themselves, without coming back and forth with a professional.

Apps like TaxBuddy have seized upon this time by providing not merely convenience, but a degree of one-on-one service that is human in touch despite being driven by an AI.

Why Do-It-Yourself Filing Is Gaining

The appeal of DIY filing is more than avoiding long queues or appointment-making. It is a feeling of control, openness, and quickness.

Let us take salaried taxpayers for starters. In most cases, all documents that a salaried taxpayer requires—Form 16, bank statements, AIS—are digital now. Software such as the app for TaxBuddy allows taxpayers to upload or auto-retrieve this information, get personalised filing suggestions, and submit their ITRs with a couple of clicks.

There is also greater comfort with AI-based recommendations. If you failed to claim an HRA deduction or inappropriately reported capital gains, TaxBuddy's software will flag them for you even before you e-file. In a world where small errors become a big headache in the form of a tax notice or a stuck refund, that guarantee is invaluable.

TaxBuddy: The App for Newcomers as Well as Repeat Users

Complementing the many apps that fight for taxpayers' time, TaxBuddy has emerged as one of the leading ITR filing apps in the country. And it reflects in numbers.

Between mid-May to mid-July, within a 60-day period, the app gained more than 2.1 million new users. That rush is a reflection of both this filing season's urgency as well as surging optimism in smart, technology-savvy solutions.

What makes it so effective is its hybrid model. While much of the heavy lifting is taken up by the AI engine—completing forms automatically, reviewing financial data, identifying inconsistencies—there's also an option for human review with its new “Priority Filing” service. It all amounts to a speedier, more secure, more effective filing process that generally takes less than 25 minutes.

Pressure of July and the Role of Filing Apps

Each year, July is crunch time for taxpayers. The threat of penalties for late filing looms, and last-minute rushing to file peaks in the last weeks.

The year was no different. More than 38% of TaxBuddy's users filed between July 10 until July 30, according to data from the firm. A significant majority of those users filed their return in the last five days themselves.

That much volume would be overwhelming with a traditional setup, but with top-rated filing apps for do-it-yourself filing, it is achievable. The apps are designed to accommodate spikes, deliver real-time service, and ensure that users don’t end up with last-minute errors under duress.

Fewer Errors, Fast Refunds

One of the largest complaints about filing income taxes is being afraid of making a mistake. And with good reason. A small typo—forgetting interest income or under-reporting freelance work—can attract audit flags, slow up refunds, or downright land you with notices.

Here, too, technology is a force multiplier. A study recently found that taxpayers who applied AI-based tax apps in India showed a 31% lower error rate than taxpayers who filed manually or via unverified agents.

TaxBuddy app, with a focus on rule-based computing and accuracy, is one of these new tides of smarter tools for taxes. Its algorithms are also regularly updated with new changes in tax laws and filing patterns so that it detects anomalies even before they become problems.

Filing Forward: What Lies Ahead

With more financial data being digitised, including mutual funds, EPFO, and insurance, such players as TaxBuddy hold the solution to the entire tax ecosystem. They don’t merely offer filing assistance; they educate users with information, maximise deductions, and make them ready for next year.

If trends continue on current trajectories, India is set for a record of over 9 crore ITR filings this year. And much of that will be led by digital tools.

Thus, the transition to DIY filing is more than a technology trend; it's a behavioural one. People want more control over their financial lives. They want to understand what they're filing, why it matters, and how to do it right. TaxBuddy app, one of the best ITR filing apps available nowadays, is bringing that change within reach. Whether you're a first-time filer or one with several sources of income, it introduces speed, accuracy, and ease to an otherwise intimidating process. In 2025, income tax filing in India is no longer an annual headache—it's becoming simply another task that you can tick off with a clear conscience.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)