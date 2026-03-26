Recruiterflow Crosses INR 50 Crore ARR Milestone While Scaling a Bootstrapped Global SaaS Business

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26: Recruiterflow, a recruiting software platform built for staffing agencies and executive search firms, has crossed INR 50 crore in annual recurring revenue, while remaining fully bootstrapped and profitable. The company today serves customers across 90+ countries, reflecting its emergence as a globally relevant SaaS platform built in India.

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Scaling with Discipline in a Venture-Funded Industry

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In a software ecosystem often driven by venture capital-led expansion, Recruiterflow has adopted a customer-funded growth model, prioritising product depth, operational efficiency, and long-term customer outcomes. This approach has enabled the company to build a sustainable global business while maintaining focus on strong unit economics and predictable growth.

Building an AI Native Operating System for Recruiting Agencies

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Recruiterflow combines applicant tracking, CRM workflows, automation, and AI-enabled productivity capabilities into a single platform designed for modern recruiting teams. The platform is focused on delivering AI Native Intelligence with enterprise-grade depth to help future proof the Search Businesses. Its product roadmap emphasises embedding intelligence directly into everyday recruiter workflows, from candidate sourcing and outreach to evaluation and performance reporting.

The company continues to invest in engineering and product development to support evolving hiring needs across global markets.

Founder Journey and Product-Led Vision

The founders bring prior entrepreneurial experience, having earlier built Betaglide, a mobile analytics platform that was acquired by Inshorts. After leading product and growth initiatives post-acquisition, they launched Recruiterflow with a long-term vision of building a globally competitive SaaS platform from India.

"Bootstrapping creates clarity and resilience. When growth is driven by customer value, teams build with greater ownership and long-term thinking," said Manan Shah, Co-founder, Recruiterflow.

Expanding Global Footprint and Talent Base

As recruiting workflows continue to evolve with automation and AI adoption, Recruiterflow plans to expand investments in advanced workflow automation, analytics, and scalable platform capabilities. The company also plans to double its team size over the next year, with a focus on strengthening hiring across key markets including the United States and the United Kingdom, alongside continued investments in product, engineering, customer success, and go-to-market functions to support its next phase of growth.

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